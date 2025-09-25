FAKE CERTIFICATE : STUDENT NURSE ARRESTED

A 25-year-old student nurse at Mpilo Central Hospital has been arrested for allegedly using a fraudulent academic certificate to secure training as a general nurse.
Sandra Ndege,
from Murehwa, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Abednico Ndebele on charges
of fraud and forgery. She pleaded not guilty.
The court heard
that Ndege had twice failed her Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC)
ordinary level exams before allegedly forging a certificate to gain admission
at Mpilo Central Hospital.
According to
court papers, Ndege first sat her exams in November 2018 at Shalom Academy in
Murehwa under candidate number 030769/3018, passing three out of seven
subjects.
“She attained
the following symbols: Combined Science U, Mathematics U, English Language C,
Heritage Studies C, Shona Language D, Geography C, Commerce U,” the documents
stated.
She reportedly
retook the exams in November 2019, under candidate number 030769/3103, and
passed only one out of three subjects, with the following results: Combined
Science D, Mathematics X, Shona Language.
Ndege then
allegedly created a fake ZIMSEC certificate showing eight subjects, all with
passing grades. The forged certificate included: English Language B, Shona A,
Literature in English C, Geography B, Mathematics C, Combined Science B,
Agriculture A, and History A.
“In September
2023 she applied for a place to train as a Registered General Nurse using the
fake certificate as proof of educational qualifications. Mpilo Hospital School
of Nursing acted upon the misrepresentation and enrolled her as a student
nurse,” court papers read.
Ndege
reportedly trained for two years and received monthly salaries during the
course of her studies.
The fraud came
to light on 16 July 2025, when Mpilo Hospital requested ZIMSEC to verify
Ndege’s certificate. Officials confirmed it was fraudulent.
This incident
follows a similar case in June this year, when a 27-year-old man was sentenced
to seven years in prison for masquerading as a medical practitioner at Mpilo
Hospital.
Taurai Prosper
Vanhuvaone, who used the alias Prosper Mpofu, was convicted of fraud,
impersonating a medical professional, and unlawfully prescribing medication.
His conduct, the court heard, endangered lives and tarnished the hospital’s
reputation.
The trial for
Ndege is ongoing, and she remains in police custody. CITE
