FAKE CERTIFICATE : STUDENT NURSE ARRESTED

A 25-year-old student nurse at Mpilo Central Hospital has been arrested for allegedly using a fraudulent academic certificate to secure training as a general nurse.

Sandra Ndege, from Murehwa, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Abednico Ndebele on charges of fraud and forgery. She pleaded not guilty.

The court heard that Ndege had twice failed her Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) ordinary level exams before allegedly forging a certificate to gain admission at Mpilo Central Hospital.

According to court papers, Ndege first sat her exams in November 2018 at Shalom Academy in Murehwa under candidate number 030769/3018, passing three out of seven subjects.

“She attained the following symbols: Combined Science U, Mathematics U, English Language C, Heritage Studies C, Shona Language D, Geography C, Commerce U,” the documents stated.

She reportedly retook the exams in November 2019, under candidate number 030769/3103, and passed only one out of three subjects, with the following results: Combined Science D, Mathematics X, Shona Language.

Ndege then allegedly created a fake ZIMSEC certificate showing eight subjects, all with passing grades. The forged certificate included: English Language B, Shona A, Literature in English C, Geography B, Mathematics C, Combined Science B, Agriculture A, and History A.

“In September 2023 she applied for a place to train as a Registered General Nurse using the fake certificate as proof of educational qualifications. Mpilo Hospital School of Nursing acted upon the misrepresentation and enrolled her as a student nurse,” court papers read.

Ndege reportedly trained for two years and received monthly salaries during the course of her studies.

The fraud came to light on 16 July 2025, when Mpilo Hospital requested ZIMSEC to verify Ndege’s certificate. Officials confirmed it was fraudulent.

This incident follows a similar case in June this year, when a 27-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in prison for masquerading as a medical practitioner at Mpilo Hospital.

Taurai Prosper Vanhuvaone, who used the alias Prosper Mpofu, was convicted of fraud, impersonating a medical professional, and unlawfully prescribing medication. His conduct, the court heard, endangered lives and tarnished the hospital’s reputation.

The trial for Ndege is ongoing, and she remains in police custody. CITE