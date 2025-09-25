CHRISTMAS PASS MUDSLIDE FEARS AS CHINESE WREAK HAVOC



Illegal gold mining operations are rampant along the Christmas Pass Mountain Range where unscrupulous entrepreneurs, Chinese investors, and artisanal miners are evading law enforcement agents, sparking serious concerns over potential mudslides, water contamination, and environmental degradation.

The unlawful mining activities are putting hundreds of residents staying at the foot of the mountain at risk, particularly in the event of above-normal rainfall and accompanying tropical cyclones predicted for this season.

These illegitimate operations also threaten to contaminate drinking water supplies for the City of Mutare, coupled with environmental degradation of monumental proportions.

On the northern side of Christmas Pass Mountain, facing Hillcrest College, Toronto and other private properties, the illegal mining operations have resulted in deep gullies and tunnelling, with visible residues of cyanide and other chemicals used in gold mining strewn all over.

All this highlights the magnitude of the danger.

Residental properties and swimming pools have been damaged by the illegal activities which were being carried out round the clock.

The Manica Post understands that Government has since issued a directive ordering all mining operations to cease immediately, pending compliance with proper legal mining procedures.

Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza on Tuesday confirmed that Government issued a directive to halt all illegal mining operations in the area.

The move is aimed at ensuring that mining activities are conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures, and in a manner that mitigates potential environmental degradation and health risks associated with unregulated mining.

“We have directed that all illegal gold mining operations in that area must cease immediately. We cannot tolerate such unregulated gold mining in the area due to obvious safety concerns for local residents and the potential environmental impact on the Christmas Pass area,” said Minister Mugadza.

However, investigations by this publication revealed that unscrupulous entrepreneurs, in collusion with Chinese investors and artisanal miners, are evading law enforcement agents by continuing their mining activities under the cover of darkness or when the area is deserted.

Contacted for comment, Mutasa Rural District Council chief executive officer, Mr George Bandure, confirmed that mining operations in the area were unlicenced and illegal.

“The mining operations are situated within claims owned by Toronto Mines (Pvt) Ltd. The company had been seeking partners to operate their claims. They mobilised equipment to the site for exploration purposes. However, we advised the company to conduct an Environmental Impact

Assessment first, as the project falls under the prescribed activities of the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) Act.

“Following the initial meeting with the community in July, a request was made for further consultation. This is yet to be done. A joint visit was undertaken by Mutasa District stakeholders and the Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution (SPAD) Office to the site to assess the activities on the ground, subsequent to receiving representations from the surrounding communities. Currently, all activities have been halted after the company was served with a stop order by EMA,” said Mr Bandure.

In a separate interview, Environmental Management Agency provincial education and publicity officer, Mrs Alice Rutsvara said any mining operations in the area should be considered illegal as there are no

Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) certified projects.

“The agency acknowledges your enquiry pertaining to Christmas Pass Mountain Range mining operations. The agency is in receipt of an EIA document concerning Toronto Mine which the agency rejected. From our records, any mining operations that may be occurring should be deemed illegal as there is no EIA certified projects in the area in question. As EMA, we will continue to conduct monitoring inspections to ensure total compliance with the provisions of the Environmental Management Act (Chapter 20:27) using the whole of Government approach,” said Mrs Rutsvara. Manica Post