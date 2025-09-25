CHRISTMAS PASS MUDSLIDE FEARS AS CHINESE WREAK HAVOC

Illegal gold mining operations are rampant along the Christmas Pass Mountain Range where unscrupulous entrepreneurs, Chinese investors, and artisanal miners are evading law enforcement agents, sparking serious concerns over potential mudslides, water contamination, and environmental degradation.
The unlawful
mining activities are putting hundreds of residents staying at the foot of the
mountain at risk, particularly in the event of above-normal rainfall and
accompanying tropical cyclones predicted for this season.
These
illegitimate operations also threaten to contaminate drinking water supplies
for the City of Mutare, coupled with environmental degradation of monumental
proportions.
On the northern
side of Christmas Pass Mountain, facing Hillcrest College, Toronto and other
private properties, the illegal mining operations have resulted in deep gullies
and tunnelling, with visible residues of cyanide and other chemicals used in
gold mining strewn all over.
All this
highlights the magnitude of the danger.
Residental
properties and swimming pools have been damaged by the illegal activities which
were being carried out round the clock.
The Manica Post
understands that Government has since issued a directive ordering all mining
operations to cease immediately, pending compliance with proper legal mining
procedures.
Minister of
State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck
Mugadza on Tuesday confirmed that Government issued a directive to halt all
illegal mining operations in the area.
The move is
aimed at ensuring that mining activities are conducted in accordance with
proper legal procedures, and in a manner that mitigates potential environmental
degradation and health risks associated with unregulated mining.
“We have
directed that all illegal gold mining operations in that area must cease
immediately. We cannot tolerate such unregulated gold mining in the area due to
obvious safety concerns for local residents and the potential environmental
impact on the Christmas Pass area,” said Minister Mugadza.
However,
investigations by this publication revealed that unscrupulous entrepreneurs, in
collusion with Chinese investors and artisanal miners, are evading law
enforcement agents by continuing their mining activities under the cover of
darkness or when the area is deserted.
Contacted for
comment, Mutasa Rural District Council chief executive officer, Mr George
Bandure, confirmed that mining operations in the area were unlicenced and
illegal.
“The mining
operations are situated within claims owned by Toronto Mines (Pvt) Ltd. The
company had been seeking partners to operate their claims. They mobilised
equipment to the site for exploration purposes. However, we advised the company
to conduct an Environmental Impact
Assessment
first, as the project falls under the prescribed activities of the
Environmental Management Agency (EMA) Act.
“Following the
initial meeting with the community in July, a request was made for further
consultation. This is yet to be done. A joint visit was undertaken by Mutasa
District stakeholders and the Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution
(SPAD) Office to the site to assess the activities on the ground, subsequent to
receiving representations from the surrounding communities. Currently, all
activities have been halted after the company was served with a stop order by
EMA,” said Mr Bandure.
In a separate
interview, Environmental Management Agency provincial education and publicity
officer, Mrs Alice Rutsvara said any mining operations in the area should be
considered illegal as there are no
Environment
Impact Assessment (EIA) certified projects.
“The agency
acknowledges your enquiry pertaining to Christmas Pass Mountain Range mining
operations. The agency is in receipt of an EIA document concerning Toronto Mine
which the agency rejected. From our records, any mining operations that may be
occurring should be deemed illegal as there is no EIA certified projects in the
area in question. As EMA, we will continue to conduct monitoring inspections to
ensure total compliance with the provisions of the Environmental Management Act
(Chapter 20:27) using the whole of Government approach,” said Mrs Rutsvara.
Manica Post
