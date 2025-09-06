PRISONER LOSES TONGUE IN BRAWL

A violent clash at Khami Prison turned gruesome when an inmate bit off part of a fellow prisoner’s tongue during a heated fight.

Dumisani Sibanda (35) from Nkulumane suburb choked fellow inmate Clement Maphosa (33) until he became popeyed and his tounge protruded as he gasped for air.

The move, a court heard, proved costly. Sibanda bit off a piece of the complainant’s tongue and spat it on the ground.

He was hauled back into court and handed a six-month jail term for the savage attack. Sibanda pleaded guilty to assault before Western Commonage magistrate Archie Wochiwunga.

Initially sentenced to nine months, three months were suspended for three years on condition he stays out of trouble.

Prosecutor Audrey Kufandikanwe told the court that the 20 July incident began with a heated exchange of insults between Sibanda and Maphosa.

The confrontation quickly went south.

“Although other inmates tried to restrain them, Sibanda chased after Maphosa when he attempted to flee. He head-butted him, causing him to fall, then strangled him,” said Ms Kufandikanwe.

As Maphosa gasped for air, he stuck out his tongue and Sibanda bit it off.

“Sibanda bit off a piece of the complainant’s tongue and spat it on the ground,” she added.

Other prisoners rushed to separate the two before guards intervened. Maphosa was immediately taken to Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment.

The courtroom was left stunned as details of the attack were laid bare, with the magistrate warning Sibanda against further violent conduct behind bars. B Metro