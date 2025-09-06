NRZ CUTS FARES



The National Railways of Zimbabwe has slashed fares for the upcoming Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo scenic train, unveiling a special schedule that will see passengers travelling between Harare and Mutare at just US$20, down from the usual US$60.

The schedule, released yesterday, outlines three main trips between September 7 and 9, with departures at 0700hrs.

Travellers will experience the picturesque Eastern Highlands landscapes en route, while additional short scenic rides within a 20km radius of Mutare will be offered on September 10 and 11.

NRZ spokesperson Mr Andrew Kunambura said the reduction was prompted through cost reduction measures.





“The fare was reduced downwards after reviewing our costs and also to encourage more people to experience the breathtaking beauty of the Eastern Highlands by rail,” he said.

“We want the Sanganai/Hlanganani train to be not only a mode of transport, but also an unforgettable part of the tourism experience.”

Tickets are available at the NRZ Harare Train Station offices along Kenneth Kaunda Avenue, or through direct bookings via the company’s contacts. Herald