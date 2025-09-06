CAR STOLEN IN SA SEIZED AT BUBI ROADBLOCK

A high end Toyota Lexus LX570 stolen from South Africa was intercepted by the National Anti-Smuggling Task Force on Wednesday, exposing yet another car theft syndicate operating along the Limpopo River.
Two men
believed to be part of a syndicate smuggling stolen vehicles into Zimbabwe and
beyond – including Malawi and Mozambique – were nabbed at the Bubi roadblock
just before midnight.
Chief
Superintendent Mesuli Ncube, officer commanding Beitbridge district, confirmed
the arrest: “The vehicle was reported stolen from South Africa. It was
intercepted at the Bubi roadblock and the suspects will soon appear in court.
Indications are
that it was smuggled into the country through an illegal crossing point along
the Limpopo River. Further investigations on the matter and the vehicle’s final
destination are ongoing.” B Metro
