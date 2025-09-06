CAR STOLEN IN SA SEIZED AT BUBI ROADBLOCK

A high end Toyota Lexus LX570 stolen from South Africa was intercepted by the National Anti-Smuggling Task Force on Wednesday, exposing yet another car theft syndicate operating along the Limpopo River.

Two men believed to be part of a syndicate smuggling stolen vehicles into Zimbabwe and beyond – including Malawi and Mozambique – were nabbed at the Bubi roadblock just before midnight.

Chief Superintendent Mesuli Ncube, officer commanding Beitbridge district, confirmed the arrest: “The vehicle was reported stolen from South Africa. It was intercepted at the Bubi roadblock and the suspects will soon appear in court.

Indications are that it was smuggled into the country through an illegal crossing point along the Limpopo River. Further investigations on the matter and the vehicle’s final destination are ongoing.” B Metro