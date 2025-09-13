PHARMACIST SUES THREE COPS FOR MALICIOUS ARREST

A pharmacist based at Murambinda Growth Point in Buhera is suing three Police officers under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for US$50 000 for malicious arrest and prosecution.

Beatrice Zhou says in her claim papers that she was arrested on April 23, 2025 for allegedly selling supplementary medicines without a permit and released the following day. She says that she was refused access to legal representation, was denied basic healthcare and food and she went through a malicious prosecution.

The lawsuit is against detectives, Tafadzwa Siwela, Pailmer Munhenga and Constable Mariba and it is in their personal capacities.

Zhou also says that she was on her menstrual period and was refused sanitary pads while incarcerated.

She is being represented by Muzenda and Chitsama Attorneys, the papers were filed on August 22, 2025 and the defendants were given seven days to respond to the claim.

Zhou says that on April 23, this year at Murambinda, the three defendants entered into the pharmacy where Zhou was selling medicines. They arrested her on allegations that she was selling supplementary medicines without a permit. She told the defendants that she was not selling the medicines, was not in control of the premises and ownership as the licence showed which were on display.

The damages are broken down as follows; US$30 000 for being denied access to legal representation, basic healthcare and food and inhuman and degrading treatment. She is demanding US$10 000 for unlawful detention and US$10 000 for malicious prosecution. Masvingo Mirror