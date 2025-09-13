PHARMACIST SUES THREE COPS FOR MALICIOUS ARREST

A pharmacist based at Murambinda Growth Point in Buhera is suing three Police officers under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for US$50 000 for malicious arrest and prosecution.
Beatrice Zhou
says in her claim papers that she was arrested on April 23, 2025 for allegedly
selling supplementary medicines without a permit and released the following
day. She says that she was refused access to legal representation, was denied
basic healthcare and food and she went through a malicious prosecution.
The lawsuit is
against detectives, Tafadzwa Siwela, Pailmer Munhenga and Constable Mariba and
it is in their personal capacities.
Zhou also says
that she was on her menstrual period and was refused sanitary pads while
incarcerated.
She is being
represented by Muzenda and Chitsama Attorneys, the papers were filed on August
22, 2025 and the defendants were given seven days to respond to the claim.
Zhou says that
on April 23, this year at Murambinda, the three defendants entered into the
pharmacy where Zhou was selling
medicines. They arrested her on allegations that she was selling supplementary medicines without a
permit. She told the defendants that she was not selling the medicines, was not
in control of the premises and ownership as the licence showed which were on
display.
The damages are
broken down as follows; US$30 000 for being denied access to legal
representation, basic healthcare and food and inhuman and degrading treatment.
She is demanding US$10 000 for unlawful detention and US$10 000 for malicious
prosecution. Masvingo Mirror
