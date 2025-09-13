MAN FINDS CO-TENANT WITH HIS WIFE, EXPLODES

Accurate punches landed where it hurt most when a raging husband named Accurate allegedly turned his co-tenant Leonard into a human punching bag after busting him with his wife in a late-night bedroom scandal.

The dramatic showdown occurred in Bulawayo’s Entumbane suburb on 8 September around 9.30 PM, leaving Leonard Mandivengerei (30) nursing a battered and swollen face.

Accurate Mudimba, 38, was dragged to Western Commonage Court facing a charge of physical abuse. He was remanded in custody to 16 September as police await a medical report to seal the case.

Prosecutor Tafara Dzimbanhete told the court that Mudimba returned home and was stunned to find his wife missing from their room. Alarmed, he went on a search and found her inside Leonard’s room.

“Mudimba confronted his wife and Leonard, demanding to know what business they had together behind closed doors,” said Dzimbanhete.

Tempers exploded as Leonard tried to explain himself. Mudimba allegedly snapped, landing a flurry of fists squarely on Leonard’s face with precision and force, living up to his name — Accurate.

Witnesses said the scene was pure chaos, with furniture toppling as Leonard cried out for help while Mudimba’s wife screamed in panic.

“It was like a live boxing match,” said one shocked neighbor. “Accurate was hitting him so hard and so fast you’d think he was training for a title fight.”

Leonard, true to his surname which means why do/did you hate me, took the ‘hate’ that Accurate dished out with pinpoint precision and was rushed to hospital, his face grotesquely swollen and bruised.

The court heard that Mudimba only stopped the assault when fellow tenants stormed in to pull him away, narrowly preventing the brawl from turning deadly.

The love triangle scandal has rocked the neighbourhood like a raging storm.

As Mudimba cools off behind bars, Leonard nurses both his wounds and a bruised reputation — while the woman at the center of the storm remains tight-lipped. Herald