MAN FINDS CO-TENANT WITH HIS WIFE, EXPLODES

Accurate punches landed where it hurt most when a raging husband named Accurate allegedly turned his co-tenant Leonard into a human punching bag after busting him with his wife in a late-night bedroom scandal.
The dramatic
showdown occurred in Bulawayo’s Entumbane suburb on 8 September around 9.30 PM,
leaving Leonard Mandivengerei (30) nursing a battered and swollen face.
Accurate
Mudimba, 38, was dragged to Western Commonage Court facing a charge of physical
abuse. He was remanded in custody to 16 September as police await a medical
report to seal the case.
Prosecutor
Tafara Dzimbanhete told the court that Mudimba returned home and was stunned to
find his wife missing from their room. Alarmed, he went on a search and found
her inside Leonard’s room.
“Mudimba
confronted his wife and Leonard, demanding to know what business they had
together behind closed doors,” said Dzimbanhete.
Tempers
exploded as Leonard tried to explain himself. Mudimba allegedly snapped,
landing a flurry of fists squarely on Leonard’s face with precision and force,
living up to his name — Accurate.
Witnesses said
the scene was pure chaos, with furniture toppling as Leonard cried out for help
while Mudimba’s wife screamed in panic.
“It was like a
live boxing match,” said one shocked neighbor. “Accurate was hitting him so
hard and so fast you’d think he was training for a title fight.”
Leonard, true
to his surname which means why do/did you hate me, took the ‘hate’ that
Accurate dished out with pinpoint precision and was rushed to hospital, his
face grotesquely swollen and bruised.
The court heard
that Mudimba only stopped the assault when fellow tenants stormed in to pull
him away, narrowly preventing the brawl from turning deadly.
The love
triangle scandal has rocked the neighbourhood like a raging storm.
As Mudimba
cools off behind bars, Leonard nurses both his wounds and a bruised reputation
— while the woman at the center of the storm remains tight-lipped. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment