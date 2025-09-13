GHANA AGREES TO HOST USA DEPORTEES

Ghana has received 14 migrants from the US under a bilateral deal tied to Washington’s controversial third-country deportation scheme, the West African nation’s president has announced.
Ghanaian
President John Dramani Mahama told journalists during a briefing in Accra late
Wednesday that the group included “several” Nigerians and one Gambian national
who have opted to return to their home countries.
As with
arrangements with Uganda, South Sudan, Eswatini, and Rwanda, the terms of
Ghana’s deal remain unclear. President Mahama gave no specifics but described
Ghana–US relations as a “tightening situation.”
“First we were
slapped with a 10% tariff … increased to 15%, and then we were included in 36
countries that were going to be placed on a visa ban,” Mahama said, adding that
Accra “still enjoys good” relations with Washington regardless.
“We were
approached by the US to accept third-party nationals who were being removed
from the US,” he added.
He said his
government has agreed to accept only West African nationals because they do not
require a visa to enter Ghana under the regional bloc ECOWAS free movement
protocol.
The move makes
Ghana the fifth African state, and the only one in West Africa, to reach a deal
with US President Donald Trump’s administration to accept migrants barred from
staying in the US. Trump has cited security concerns and visa overstays as
reasons for the expedited removals.
Eswatini,
Rwanda, and South Sudan have already received deportees, including citizens of
Jamaica, Vietnam and Laos, in recent weeks after the US Supreme Court cleared
the White House to proceed with removals. Uganda also announced last month a
“temporary arrangement” with Washington to accept migrants without criminal
records.
Human rights
groups have opposed the deportation strategy, arguing it violates international
laws on migration. The African Union’s human rights body has also warned
countries to halt agreements that risk turning the continent into a “dumping
zone” for arbitrary expulsions.
Ghana’s
neighbor Nigeria, which has said it will not accept third-country migrants,
accused the US of using visa sanctions and steep tariffs to “coerce” African
states into compliance.
RT News
