HEALTH INSURERS RIPPING OFF PATIENTS, SAYS GOVT

Medical insurance should be separated from health services and insurers should not provide clinical or pharmaceutical services, as this creates fertile grounds to rip off patients, Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Sleiman Kwidini, has said.

“It is not about a specific provider, but we envision a situation where a medical insurance company does not end up providing health services or selling pharmaceutical products,” said Deputy Minister Kwidini, responding to concerns by health services providers about some insurance companies which pay for patients care and seek to provide health services.

“This has its own challenges that deprive patients of the right to choose a provider of their choice. We are seized with the matter and we are working on finding a solution that best serves our health system,” he said .

The president of the Medical and Dental Private Practitioners of Zimbabwe Dr Johannes Marisa, had outlined, in a letter to the Deputy Minister, several issues faced by healthcare providers in their dealings with some local health insurance companies.

This, critics argue, creates an inherent incentive for health insurance companies to prioritise profit over patient welfare.

What is termed managed health care emerged in Zimbabwe within the ambit of non-profit medical aid societies trying to contain costs by having their own doctors, clinics and pharmacies available for members to use freely.

The two largest non-profit societies, PSMAS, which largely handles Government workers, and CIMAS, both embraced the concept to some extent, with PSMAS taking it furthest in a bid to contain the monthly subscriptions.

The idea was then taken up by some of the for-profit insurance companies that now own and manage their own health centres, with those insured often told that they can only receive free consultation by going to the company clinic and doctors.

With concerns from those outside the systems, the envisaged changes to the current practice in Zimbabwe are based on the fundamental principle that the primary goal of an insurance company is to generate profit for its shareholders, while the primary goal of a healthcare provider is to deliver the best possible care to patients.

When these two roles are combined, several unethical risks emerge, said Deputy Minister Kwidini.

Dr Marisa’s letter highlighted what he described as “unethical and unfair practices” by some named companies, which he claims have adversely affected service providers and patients alike.

Key issues raised include the refusal to register new service providers, unilateral reductions in tariffs and higher drug prices at the health insurance-owned or affiliated pharmacies compared to non-affiliated pharmacies.

Dr Marisa also noted that many practitioners have been deregistered for minor infractions, further complicating access to care for patients.

Deputy Minister Kwidini acknowledged the concerns raised by practitioners and emphasised the Government’s commitment to creating a fairer healthcare landscape.

“We are actively working to ensure that all health insurance providers adhere to ethical standards that prioritise patient choice and fair compensation for service providers,” he said.

In the coming weeks, the Ministry of Health and Child Care is expected to hold consultations with stakeholders in the sector to further discuss these issues and explore workable solutions.

Critics argue that an insurer-owned service provider network might be incentivised to deny or limit expensive but necessary treatments, tests, or specialist referrals to keep costs down and maximise profit.

They say the medical decision is no longer purely in the hands of a doctor focused on health, but also influenced by a corporation focused on its bottom line.

Further, the insurer could create financial incentives or barriers that “steer” patients towards their own facilities and away from independent, possibly higher-quality options. This limits patient choice and can lower the overall standard of care. Herald