NEW AIDS PREVENTION : ZIM TO MISS OUT

Zimbabwe’s heavy reliance on non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for many years could see the country losing out on the latest ground-breaking HIV and Aids intervention by the United States’ President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR), with the Trump administration indicating that it will not be distributed through non-profit entities.
PEPFAR is
supporting an initiative by the Global Fund to Fight Aids, TB and Malaria to
provide lenacapavir to up to two million people in countries with high burdens
of HIV.
According to
UNAids, lenacapavir, is one of the most promising new HIV prevention tools that
has emerged in HIV response, offering protection against the virus with just
twice-yearly injections.
And in
Zimbabwe, NGOs have been at the forefront of fighting the pandemic, with PEPFAR
implementingcomprehensive HIV programmes since 2006 through the United States
Agency for International Development and the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention.
However,
announcing the latest developments in partnership with Gilead Sciences and the
Global Fund on the PEPFAR Initiative recently, US State Department senior
official for Foreign Assistance, Humanitarian Affairs and Religious Freedom,
Jeremy Lewin, said the programme would not be implemented through NGOs.
“For too long,
PEPFAR’s budget has been drained by sort of NGO implementing partners that are
charging very high indirect cost rates and has been sort of focused on non-core
activities,” Lewin said.
“But the core
of PEPFAR, what’s made it so effective for so many years, has been the delivery
at scale, the procurement and purchasing of medications, whether that’s sort of
conventional antiretrovirals, prevention medication or sort of medical
breakthroughs like lenacapavir.
“As we think
about it, there’s been a lot of sort of media attention on some of the
programmes that we have cut because they’re no longer aligned with our
priorities.” Newsday
