DIVISIONS ROCKING ZANU PF, SAYS ED



President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday challenged members of the women’s league to shun division in the ruling Zanu PF party, which is battling factionalism over succession.

Mnangagwa was speaking during the launch of the Zanu PF Women’s League Empowerment Fund in Harare.

The ruling party is divided over calls by Mnangagwa’s supporters to extend his term in office beyond the constitutional two-term limit.

His term in office ends in 2028, but his supporters want him to continue in office until 2030.

However, Mnangagwa insists that he will leave office and let the party and Zimbabwe choose a new leader.

“Expose, denounce and reject those who try to fragment the women’s league and divide the party,” he said.

“Finally, I commend you all and our partners for the unity of purpose in our party work and the implementation of programmes and projects.”

Speaking on the empowerment fund, Mnangagwa said the ground-breaking initiative stood as a beacon of hope that would accelerate the realisation of high-impact programmes and projects.

“The Presidential Women’s Empowerment Fund is designed to be a powerful engine for economic growth, social inclusion and transformation to ensure development that leaves no one and no place behind,” he said.

“When women have economic power and sustainable sources of livelihoods, we are guaranteed that families are sustained, while communities are developed, step by step, brick by brick and stone upon stone.

“Most women by nature are builders and agents of transformation. Under the guidance and leadership of the women’s league, the women of our country will be enabled and motivated to work towards a brighter and more prosperous future for generations to come.”

Mnangagwa said the programme was for the benefit of all the women of Zimbabwe, calling on the women’s league to take an all-inclusive approach in the identification and selection of beneficiaries of the empowerment fund.

“Women play a critical role in the maintenance of families and community values as well as nurturing and shaping future generations,” he said.

“To this end, by empowering women, the party and government, under my leadership, are investing in their personal growth and development for the well-being and prosperity of communities and the nation at large.

“Be assured that, as the ruling revolutionary mass party, we continue to empower you as the women of our country and provide you with critical resources, support and opportunities.”

The Zanu PF first secretary said the party’s empowerment would go beyond financial support and extend to equipping the women with the skills and knowledge to transform their lives and communities, beginning at the household level. Newsday