FAKE ZACC OFFICIALS TARGET MAKONI, MUDZURI

Two men, who ran an elaborate extortion ring while masquerading as ZACC commissioners, and targeted high-profile figures like former Harare Mayor Elias Mudzuri and politician Dr Simba Makoni, have been JAILED.

Felix Rimaunga and Brian Nyazamba were sentenced to eight years in jail.

Four years were suspended on condition that they don’t commit a similar offence in the next five years.

A further two-and-a-half years were suspended on condition of restitution to two of the complainants and one-and-a-half years are effective.

The two were convicted after a full trial. They were convicted by Harare regional magistrate Taurai Manuwere.

Harare regional prosecutor-in-charge, Gossy Mudambu, proved that the duo threatened their targets with arrest and prosecution.

Rimaunga and Nyazamba were said to have been working with Fortune Torima and Jacob Kuzinya, who are still at large, according to the State.

Nyazamba was responsible for profiling and submitting findings to Rimaunga and Torima, who would then instruct Kuzinya to manufacture fake documents and open bank accounts, according to the State.

Rimaunga and Nyazamba called their victims, advising them that ZACC was investigating them on allegations of corruption, and their dockets were nearing completion.

They demanded US$2,000 from Mudzuri after falsely claiming that he was involved in a ‘murder’ case.

They also demanded Z$1 million from Dr Makoni to “destroy dockets” which allegedly linked him to some criminal activities.

They also targeted NetOne CEO Raphael Mushanawani, and another CEO of a local company, Douglas Chiimba, and a medical doctor Dr Guzha, whom they falsely claimed had raped a patient at his private surgery in Harare.

Mudzuri was approached by one of the convicts, who claimed he was Commissioner Hungwe from ZACC, and he was investigating a ‘murder’ case, in which the ex-Harare mayor was allegedly involved in.

He was told that the docket was complete and would be referred to the NPA for prosecution.

He demanded US$2,000 for him to close the docket at station level and to save him from prosecution.

Mudzuri consulted his lawyer, who advised him to approach ZACC offices and get clarity on the allegations.

That is when he was told that there was no Commissioner Hungwe at ZACC.

Dr Makoni was contacted by one of the two convicts and was told that ZACC was investigating him on allegations of flouting the Exchange Control Regulations and that his docket was complete and was awaiting referral to the NPA for prosecution.

He demanded Z$1 million from him to close the docket at station level.

He asked Dr Makoni to deposit the Z$1 million into a CBZ Bank account registered in the name of Talent Murape.

Investigations by police revealed that there was no Talent Murape registered with the Registrar-General’s Office.

The CEO of Africawide Zimbabwe Douglas Chiimba, was hit with a US$1,000 extortion claim while Dr Guzha was also hit with a similar claim.

He was accused of ‘raping’ a patient at his private surgery in Harare.

Mushanawani, the Netone CEO, was called and the convicts said they wanted 10 percent of the value of assets recovered from a NetOne cashier who was allegedly stealing from the company.

They told Mushanawani that he was involved and they threatened to take the matter to social media if the deal did not sail through.

On May 21, NetOne entered into a whistle-blower agreement with one of the four suspects for him to get a 10 percent reward from the recovered assets.

The first casualty, according to the State, was Cassius Gambinga who is employed by the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe, who was told that he was being investigated on several cases of corruption.

One of them passed himself as ZACC Commissioner Chimbwanda and demanded US$1,400 and Z$5,000 for him to close the ‘corruption cases.’

Out of suspicion, Gambinga approached ZACC offices to get full details of his so-called corruption allegations and was told that they were not ZACC employees.

City of Harare district officer for Mufakose, Chiratidzo Dzama, was also targeted on February 4, 2021, by one of the two convicts.

He claimed that he was Commissioner Gwangwadza from ZACC and indicated that he had received six anonymous letters of corruption allegations levelled against her.

He claimed that nine investigation officers were handling the cases, but indicated that senior officers knew her and were willing to destroy the dockets on condition she paid US$900 or transferred Z$90,000 via EcoCash. H Metro