TWO KOMBI DRIVERS PLOUGH THROUGH ROAD BLOCK

Police officers at a traffic checkpoint scattered in terror after two public service kombi drivers allegedly tried to mow them down, instead of stopping as they had been instructed.

According to a police statement, the hair-raising incident happened on 4 September along Chiremba Road near Chans in Epworth.

“Police in Harare arrested Wilson Yasin (28) and Courage Tinashe Mupoperi (35) for attempted murder after they refused to stop at a checkpoint,” the statement read.

Instead of complying, the pair reportedly sped up, driving straight at the officers.

“The suspects, who were driving a Toyota Hiace (AEU 0134) and a Nissan Caravan (AHA 0543), accelerated towards police officers, forcing them to jump out of the way to save their lives,” said police.

The duo was later arrested, and their kombis impounded.

Police warned reckless kombi drivers to change their ways, stressing, “We will not tolerate unruly conduct on the roads.” B Metro