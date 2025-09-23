MUTSVANGWA ATTACKS CHIWENGA

Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has launched an indirect attack on Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga for his stance on controversial businesspeople, saying it is a distraction to the ruling party’s empowerment initiatives and economic successes.

Mutsvangwa told journalists in Harare yesterday that there are “persistent efforts from detractors who are throwing cobwebs for us to witch hunt ourselves” following reports that Chiwenga caused a storm at a recent politburo meeting when he spoke against corrupt businesspeople that have allegedly captured the State under President EmmersonMnangagwa’s watch.

The VP is said to have specifically targeted controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who last week donated cars and cash amounting to over US$4 million during Mnangagwa’s birthday celebrations.

Chiwenga is said to have presented a dossier that allegedly exposed businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei’s underhand dealings involving a venture linked to Zanu PF.

Tagwirei donated over 300 luxury vehicles to Zanu PF central committee members last week.

Mnangagwa’s deputy has become very vocal about a new class of businesspeople that have been accumulating unexplained wealth using their political links, describing them as zvigananda.

“There are persistent efforts from detractors who are throwing cobwebs for us to witch hunt ourselves,” Mutsvangwa said.

“They want to push an agenda that only a colonial economy can function. We have showed that we can defy that false narrative.

“The world has changed. Now you get capital in Sao Paulo, Riyadh or Mumbai because of the emergency of new capital markets.

“The US is revisiting Zidera [Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act] to repeal it after learning that Zimbabwe can defy that illegal legislation.”

He said those that had evidence that Tagwirei was corrupt should take it to law enforcement agents for investigation.

Chiwenga early this year blocked moves to elevate the businessman to the Zanu PF central committee, saying Harare province, which nominated him, did not follow party structures.

At the time, Mutsvangwa came out guns blazing accusing Tagwirei of trying to use money to buy his way into the central committee, but yesterday he was singing a different tune.

“If you have corruption allegations and evidence against Kudakwashe Tagwirei, then go to the police and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission,” he charged.

“People feel they are possessive about this party. You can bring (Tagwirei) before me. I will tell him the same thing.

“We are not distracted by these zvigananda, which the media is publishing.

“The politburo is not unduly moved by those things. This debate should not be the one and all about Zanu PF.

“There are some people who are wishing that he (President) be removed so that they can take over.

“Wait for your time. It will come out at the congress, through a democratic process.”

Mutsvangwa has previously accused Chiwenga of trying to stampede Mnangagwa out of power before his term ends.

He said the 2030 agenda was meant to ensure that Chiwenga does not succeed Mnangagwa.

There is talk in Zanu PF that Tagwirei has become the 83-year-old Mnangagwa’s preferred successor as part of efforts to sideline Chiwenga.

Mutsvangwa also defended gold baron Scott Sakupwanya, who he claimed was the face of a new crop of businesspeople empowered by Mnangagwa’s policies.

“President Mnangagwa killed the smuggling of gold. Zimbabwe is producing 51 tonnes of gold per annum,” Mutsvangwa said.

“Some of the young people who have made money, such as Scott Sakupwanya, are playing a big role in empowering other young people who are mining gold to get a fair price after production.’

Meanwhile, Mutsvangwa said it was up to Mnangagwa to choose if he wants to extend his term beyond 2028.

He said Zanu PF members pushing the 2030 agenda were exercising their democratic right.

“Any other methods will not meet the standards of Zanu PF. People should vote,” he said.

“They are not saying that they are going to close out an election for a particular individual.

“They are simply saying that when the time comes, enter the ring and who wins, wins. Zanu PF is a mass party.”

Mutsvangwa also said Mnangagwa was aware of his obligation to the country and would make a decision on staying in power until 2030.

“He saw what old age can do to a leader when he was vice-president in the first republic, so he must be very conscious in his mind about the time one should go or not. He is a very intelligent man. He has been there in the trenches,” he said.

“In fact, those who are against Zimbabwe actually wonder how he has survived to, eventually, be where he is today. So he has gone through it all.

“As things stand, he is very conscious about his obligations to the country which he dedicated his whole life to since he was a teenager.”

He revealed that there are people within the ruling party who are trying to sabotage the President and his deputies while inciting them to fight.

“I picked up about these people. They will always be there in the revolutionary party and invariably it is about trying to distract, confuse and to deviate the party,” Mutsvangwa said.

“The President and our South African friends are aware of their origin. We have a congress coming in 2027, which will choose the party leadership. In the end, we put those things aside and focus on what is more important at hand.

“To survive a war is a matter of life. Once you start to see virtue because you survived war, then you are not respecting others who were left.

“Furthermore, we never fought as generals. We fought as commanders. We never had generals at war.” Newsday