COPS GUN DOWN ROBBERY SUSPECT

A robbery suspect was shot dead and two others arrested after a dramatic high-speed chase through Chegutu on Friday.
The Zimbabwe
Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident, which started when the trio
allegedly rammed a kombi before robbing the driver of US$266.
“The Zimbabwe
Republic Police confirms a shooting incident and the arrest of Valentine Dipuka
(30) and Tinashe Chimukono in connection with a case of robbery which occurred
on 14th September 2025 at Newfound Turn-off, Gadzema along the Chegutu-Chinhoyi
Road,” said national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.
The gang was
driving a Honda Fit when they allegedly hit the back of a Nissan Caravan kombi
before threatening the driver with machetes and snatching the cash.
Five days
later, detectives tracked them down in Chegutu CBD.
“When police
moved in, the suspects attempted to flee, leading to a high-speed chase. Police
fired shots to stop the vehicle, which eventually came to a halt after
sustaining damages,” said Nyathi.
One suspect,
Tafadzwa Mumba, was shot and later died at a local hospital, while Dipuka and
Chimukono were taken into custody.
Their getaway
car, a Honda Fit with registration number AEQ 5393, was recovered.
Nyathi warned
criminals against trying to outsmart the law.
“It is in the
interest of law and order for suspects to cooperate with law enforcement
officers during arrests and scene attendance. There is no going back in the
fight against crime,” he said.
Police urged
the public to report criminal activity through the National Complaints Desk on
(0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800197. Chronicle
