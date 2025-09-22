COPS GUN DOWN ROBBERY SUSPECT

A robbery suspect was shot dead and two others arrested after a dramatic high-speed chase through Chegutu on Friday.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident, which started when the trio allegedly rammed a kombi before robbing the driver of US$266.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a shooting incident and the arrest of Valentine Dipuka (30) and Tinashe Chimukono in connection with a case of robbery which occurred on 14th September 2025 at Newfound Turn-off, Gadzema along the Chegutu-Chinhoyi Road,” said national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

The gang was driving a Honda Fit when they allegedly hit the back of a Nissan Caravan kombi before threatening the driver with machetes and snatching the cash.

Five days later, detectives tracked them down in Chegutu CBD.

“When police moved in, the suspects attempted to flee, leading to a high-speed chase. Police fired shots to stop the vehicle, which eventually came to a halt after sustaining damages,” said Nyathi.

One suspect, Tafadzwa Mumba, was shot and later died at a local hospital, while Dipuka and Chimukono were taken into custody.

Their getaway car, a Honda Fit with registration number AEQ 5393, was recovered.

Nyathi warned criminals against trying to outsmart the law.

“It is in the interest of law and order for suspects to cooperate with law enforcement officers during arrests and scene attendance. There is no going back in the fight against crime,” he said.

Police urged the public to report criminal activity through the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800197. Chronicle