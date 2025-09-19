MTHULI PUSHES FOR 24-HOUR ECONOMY

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, has called for the adoption of a 24-hour economy to stimulate business growth, citing increased electricity availability during off-peak hours as a key opportunity to enhance national productivity.

Although not yet legally recognised, the move towards a 24-hour economy could represent a significant shift for Zimbabwe, aligning its business operations with those of developed nations where such models are fully operational.

Industries that typically thrive in established 24-hour economies include logistics, healthcare, hospitality, fast-food services, entertainment, leisure, and technology, all of which benefit from greater operational flexibility and improved customer service.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the 4th Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference (ZEDCON) in Bulawayo yesterday, Professor Ncube highlighted the inefficiencies of the current working culture and challenged the nation to rethink its approach to economic activity.

“But also, I think we have an eight-hour economy, don’t we? By 4.30pm, we are all going home. We arrive at the office at 8am, take a two-hour lunch break. By 4.30pm, we are going home,” he said.

Ncube pointed out that significant amounts of electricity go unused during the night, presenting an opportunity for expanded production and service delivery.

“We need a 24-hour economy. Overnight, there is more electricity because the households are sleeping, so it’s actually more electricity,” he said.

He urged stakeholders to consider models adopted by other countries that have successfully implemented round-the-clock economic activity.

“So, again, we need to be certain to have a 24-hour economy. Other countries are doing this, why not us?” he added.

Recently, the Ghanaian government announced plans to implement a 24-hour economy, aiming to transform key sectors and unlock close to US$42 million in jobs. Chronicle