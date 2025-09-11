11 WITNESSES IN EDUCATION BOSS FRAUD CASE CHARGED

n what sources have described as a blatant case of intimidation, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education have laid internal charges against 11 senior officers who are witnesses in Masvingo Provincial Director (PED), Shylatte Mhike’s corruption case.

The officers were charged two weeks back by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Moses Mhike who ironically is alleged in a recent audit report to be a brother-in-law to the PED.

Sources said charging State witnesses who are currently giving evidence in court against the PED who is their superior and the provincial finance director, Liniah Chinoda is clear intimidation of the witnesses. The charges emanate from a recent internal audit report carried out by the Director (Internal Audit) between April and May 2025.

Efforts to get a comment from Moses Mhike were futile. The Minister of Education, Torerai Moyo did not answer his phone.

The majority of those charged are accountants and District School Inspectors who are giving evidence of alleged financial misappropriation by Shylatte Mhike. The accountants who are charged are Hebson Tazvivinga, Alfred Mazambara, Jethro Mandudzi, Fredrick Jombo and Tapiwa Mapindani.

The District Schools’ Inspectors who have been charged are James Mahofa (Bikita), Evershine Ndongwe (Chivi), Samson Chidzurira (Zaka) and Mitcho Hove (Chiredzi).

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson, Taungana Ndoro confirmed the charges, adding that even the PED herself was also charged. What raises eyebrows and something that is unprecedented in Government circles is that Shylatte Mhike and Chinoda were not suspended from work despite appearing in court for corruption charges.

The Mirror has gathered that some of the accountants have engaged Philip Shumba of Muted, Mudisi and Shumba Legal Practitioners and challenged the charging process. They would argue that it is unprocedural for a Permanent secretary to charge officers who don’t report to him. They also accused Chinoda who was ordered not to interfere with witnesses by a Masvingo magistrate of violating her bail conditions by sitting in a panel that formally charged the officers.

One source said the Perm Sec cannot be the charging officer in the case as it makes him the judge, jury and executioner.

As if the Permanent secretary is developing cold feet on the case, Mhike has allegedly ordered the charged officers to keep their responses until further notice.

Lawyers have described charges against the witnesses as spurious.

The employees received the letters through a tribunal chaired by Chinoda. The tribunal included the Ministry’s Director Disciplinary, Nenjana and Deputy Director Human Resources, Trust Chendume.

Two witnesses who were due to testify against the PED last Wednesday developed cold feet and sources allege that it is because they fear being victimised.

A legal expert who spoke to Masvingo Mirror said it is unheard of that a ‘whole’ permanent secretary presides over hearings of district officers.

“In terms of Section 44 (2) (b) of the above cited regulations, the following copies of material documentary evidence in respect of this charge are attached for your scrutiny, Investigative audit report, T and S claim form and attendance registers.

“You are called upon to submit a written reply to the allegation within 14 days of the date of receipt of this letter. Furthermore, you are required to acknowledge receipt of this letter by signing in the space provided on the attached slip,” reads part of one of the letters. Masvingo Mirror