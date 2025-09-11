11 WITNESSES IN EDUCATION BOSS FRAUD CASE CHARGED

n what sources have described as a blatant case of intimidation, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education have laid internal charges against 11 senior officers who are witnesses in Masvingo Provincial Director (PED), Shylatte Mhike’s corruption case.
The officers
were charged two weeks back by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Moses Mhike
who ironically is alleged in a recent audit report to be a brother-in-law to
the PED.
Sources said
charging State witnesses who are currently giving evidence in court against the
PED who is their superior and the provincial finance director, Liniah Chinoda
is clear intimidation of the witnesses. The charges emanate from a recent
internal audit report carried out by the Director (Internal Audit) between
April and May 2025.
Efforts to get
a comment from Moses Mhike were futile. The Minister of Education, Torerai Moyo
did not answer his phone.
The majority of
those charged are accountants and District School Inspectors who are giving
evidence of alleged financial misappropriation by Shylatte Mhike. The
accountants who are charged are Hebson Tazvivinga, Alfred Mazambara, Jethro
Mandudzi, Fredrick Jombo and Tapiwa Mapindani.
The District
Schools’ Inspectors who have been charged are James Mahofa (Bikita), Evershine
Ndongwe (Chivi), Samson Chidzurira (Zaka) and Mitcho Hove (Chiredzi).
Ministry of
Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson, Taungana Ndoro confirmed the
charges, adding that even the PED herself was also charged. What raises
eyebrows and something that is unprecedented in Government circles is that
Shylatte Mhike and Chinoda were not suspended from work despite appearing in
court for corruption charges.
The Mirror has
gathered that some of the accountants have engaged Philip Shumba of Muted,
Mudisi and Shumba Legal Practitioners and challenged the charging process. They
would argue that it is unprocedural for a Permanent secretary to charge
officers who don’t report to him. They also accused Chinoda who was ordered not
to interfere with witnesses by a Masvingo magistrate of violating her bail
conditions by sitting in a panel that formally charged the officers.
One source said
the Perm Sec cannot be the charging officer in the case as it makes him the
judge, jury and executioner.
As if the
Permanent secretary is developing cold feet on the case, Mhike has allegedly
ordered the charged officers to keep their responses until further notice.
Lawyers have
described charges against the witnesses as spurious.
The employees
received the letters through a tribunal chaired by Chinoda. The tribunal
included the Ministry’s Director Disciplinary, Nenjana and Deputy Director
Human Resources, Trust Chendume.
Two witnesses
who were due to testify against the PED last Wednesday developed cold feet and
sources allege that it is because they fear being victimised.
A legal expert
who spoke to Masvingo Mirror said it is unheard of that a ‘whole’ permanent
secretary presides over hearings of district officers.
“In terms of
Section 44 (2) (b) of the above cited regulations, the following copies of
material documentary evidence in respect of this charge are attached for your
scrutiny, Investigative audit report, T and S claim form and attendance
registers.
“You are called
upon to submit a written reply to the allegation within 14 days of the date of
receipt of this letter. Furthermore, you are required to acknowledge receipt of
this letter by signing in the space provided on the attached slip,” reads part of
one of the letters. Masvingo Mirror
