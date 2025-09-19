PARTY CARS ARE FOR THE VULNERABLE, SAYS ED

All vehicles and money assigned to Zanu PF cadres still belong to the party and are assigned to advance the cause and interests of the revolutionary party as it prepares for the 2028 harmonised elections, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

The President, who is also Zanu PF First Secretary, stressed at State House that the property was party property, while distributing the first batch of 30 Ford Ranger double cab vehicles earmarked for the party’s Central Committee members, meant to enhance mobility and party programmes.

As party leader, he had procured vehicles and money to help the party carry out activities efficiently.

President Mnangagwa said the vehicles and money were not beholden to an individual beneficiary but the person assigned these was merely a custodian and conduit through which party activities should be carried out in a given province.

“I hope we have agreed on that. You are representing your province. It is not a personal vehicle where you only carry your wife, and family members alone. It is for party activities. You are just the custodian of the vehicle which came from the party to carry out party activities in the province.

“Once you abide by this directive, we will work together well. If I gather that the directive has been defied, I will not only withdraw the car but remove you from your party position,” said President Mnangagwa. Herald