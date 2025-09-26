MOTORIST JAILED AFTER TWO HEADTEACHERS ARE KILLED IN CRASH

A 56-year-old driver, Jabulani Mwenzva, was sentenced to 24 months in prison on Monday, after being convicted of negligently causing a fatal accident that claimed the lives of two prominent Mutare educators in July last year.

Mwenzva of Chitakatira Growth Point, and employed by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education as a teacher at Rowa Primary School, was driving a Toyota Hiace when the accident happened.

He was found guilty of culpable homicide. He had six months suspended on the usual conditions for five years.

The accident happened while well-known Mutare headmaster, the late Trevor Mtisi and his colleague, Portia Dhliwayo, were travelling to a primary schools sports event in Marange in Mutare District.

Mutare magistrate, Mr Poterai Gwezhira, who presided over the case, also prohibited Mwenzva from driving for six months.

The State led by Ms Deliwe Masibhera, said on July 12 last year, at about 10am, Mwenzva was driving a Toyota Hiace (AFL8633), with no passengers on board along the Mafararikwa-22 Miles Road. He was going to Marange Clinic from Mafararikwa Primary School.

Ms Masibhera told the court that the late Mtisi was driving a Madza double cab (AAI 5593) going the opposite direction along the same road, with 10 passengers on board.

The court heard that on approaching a sharp curve at the 45km peg, Mwenzva encroached into the opposite lane, and collided head-on with Mtisi’s oncoming car.

Mtisi and Dhliwayo died on the spot, while the other passengers aboard the Madza truck sustained various degrees of injuries, and were rushed to hospital.

The two vehicles were referred to Vehicle Examination Department Mutare Depot for inspection.

Mr Gwezhira considered that Mwenzva was negligent in that he was travelling at an excessive speed, and failed to take proper control of his vehicle when an accident seemed imminent. Manica Post