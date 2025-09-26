FRAUDSTERS NAMED AT AIRPORT AS HE TRIES TO FLEE

A 43-year-old suspected fraudster has been arrested at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport after allegedly orchestrating a fraudulent transfer of ownership for a property valued at US$580 000 in Gletwin, Harare.
Investigations
revealed that the suspect, Elijah Meskano, had transferred ownership of the
property into his and his wife’s names.
It is believed
that the suspect intended to flee the country before his arrest.
National police
spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.
“On 23
September 2025, police in Harare arrested Elijah Meskano, aged 43, at R.G
Mugabe International Airport in connection with a fraud case. The suspect
allegedly orchestrated a fraudulent transfer of ownership for a property valued
at US$ 580 000 located in Gletwin, Harare.
“The offence
came to light when the rightful owner received Harare City Council bills
bearing the names of the suspect and his wife,” he said.
Investigations
into the case are ongoing. Herald
