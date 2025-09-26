FRAUDSTERS NAMED AT AIRPORT AS HE TRIES TO FLEE

A 43-year-old suspected fraudster has been arrested at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport after allegedly orchestrating a fraudulent transfer of ownership for a property valued at US$580 000 in Gletwin, Harare.

Investigations revealed that the suspect, Elijah Meskano, had transferred ownership of the property into his and his wife’s names.

It is believed that the suspect intended to flee the country before his arrest.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“On 23 September 2025, police in Harare arrested Elijah Meskano, aged 43, at R.G Mugabe International Airport in connection with a fraud case. The suspect allegedly orchestrated a fraudulent transfer of ownership for a property valued at US$ 580 000 located in Gletwin, Harare.

“The offence came to light when the rightful owner received Harare City Council bills bearing the names of the suspect and his wife,” he said.

Investigations into the case are ongoing. Herald