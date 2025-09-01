MAN JAILED FOR HIS SONG CRITICISING ED

A Beitbridge Town Council security guard who was arrested after a video of him allegedly criticizing President Mnangagwa and ZiG currency went viral has been sentenced to six months in jail.

The sentence was passed by Beitbridge Regional Magistrate Charity Maposa after she convicted Chiradza of undermining the authority or insulting the President.

Chiradza will not serve a custodial sentence after he paid a US$300 fine.

He was represented by Patrick Tererai of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights. Tererai said they are appealing against the conviction at the High Court.

“The record of proceedings runs to about 145 pages and while the appeal has not yet been filed, we have 10 days from the date of judgment to do so,” said Tererai. Masvingo Mirror