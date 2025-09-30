MINERS : WE ARE BEING FORCED TO FUND ZANU PF CONFERENCE

Miners in the resource-rich Manicaland province are under intense pressure to contribute a mandatory minimum of US$3 000 each towards the upcoming Zanu PF annual people's conference slated for next month.

The directive has sparked outrage among miners who feel the financial burden is unjust, particularly as they struggle to make ends meet.

A letter from Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Misheck Mugadza, informed miners of the obligation to contribute to the conference’s fundraising efforts.

“We hope this letter finds you well. Following a Zanu PF 22nd national annual people’s conference fundraising meeting held on September 28, 2025, a resolution was passed regarding the upcoming conference,” the letter read.

“As per the resolution, all miners are required to contribute a minimum of US$3 000 towards the fundraising efforts for the conference.

“This contribution is mandatory and aims to support the success of the conference.

“We kindly request that you arrange for payment to be made on or before October 2, 2025.”

The requirement has led to backlash from miners, particularly those working in Penhalonga, who have voiced their discontent.

“This is outrageous. We are barely scraping by and now they are demanding US$3 000 from each of us?

“How are we supposed to survive, let alone contribute to a political conference?

“We are already paying taxes and fees; now they want us to fund their conference? It is unfair and unreasonable.

"What is the benefit for us, the miners? We need better working conditions and fair wages, not forced contributions,” one of the miners said.

The miners’ frustrations were further compounded by the rising costs of living and stagnant wages in the mining sector, leaving many questioning the rationale behind the mandatory contributions.

With a significant number of miners operating in Manicaland, the total contributions could amount to millions of dollars, a considerable sum that has raised eyebrows among the populace.

This pressure comes at a time when the political atmosphere in Zimbabwe is growing increasingly tense.

Zanu PF provincial structures across the country have endorsed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s continued leadership beyond his constitutionally-mandated two terms, which end in 2028.

Reports suggest that a power struggle is unfolding, particularly with Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, a key figure in the 2017 military coup that catapulted Mnangagwa to power.

The rivalry for control of State resources and political influence is intensifying, shaping the future of Zimbabwe’s governance as the lives of its citizens hang in the balance, including the miners who are now caught in the crossfire.

The mandatory contributions demanded from miners illustrate the complex intersection of economic hardship and political ambition in Zimbabwe.

As miners grapple with their obligations, many are left questioning the priorities of their leaders and whether their voices and needs are being heard amid the broader political machinations. Newsday