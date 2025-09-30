MINERS : WE ARE BEING FORCED TO FUND ZANU PF CONFERENCE

Miners in the resource-rich Manicaland province are under intense pressure to contribute a mandatory minimum of US$3 000 each towards the upcoming Zanu PF annual people's conference slated for next month.
The directive
has sparked outrage among miners who feel the financial burden is unjust,
particularly as they struggle to make ends meet.
A letter from
Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Misheck Mugadza, informed
miners of the obligation to contribute to the conference’s fundraising efforts.
“We hope this
letter finds you well. Following a Zanu PF 22nd national annual people’s
conference fundraising meeting held on September 28, 2025, a resolution was
passed regarding the upcoming conference,” the letter read.
“As per the
resolution, all miners are required to contribute a minimum of US$3 000 towards
the fundraising efforts for the conference.
“This
contribution is mandatory and aims to support the success of the conference.
“We kindly
request that you arrange for payment to be made on or before October 2, 2025.”
The requirement
has led to backlash from miners, particularly those working in Penhalonga, who
have voiced their discontent.
“This is
outrageous. We are barely scraping by and now they are demanding US$3 000 from
each of us?
“How are we
supposed to survive, let alone contribute to a political conference?
“We are already
paying taxes and fees; now they want us to fund their conference? It is unfair
and unreasonable.
"What is
the benefit for us, the miners? We need better working conditions and fair
wages, not forced contributions,” one of the miners said.
The miners’
frustrations were further compounded by the rising costs of living and stagnant
wages in the mining sector, leaving many questioning the rationale behind the
mandatory contributions.
With a
significant number of miners operating in Manicaland, the total contributions
could amount to millions of dollars, a considerable sum that has raised
eyebrows among the populace.
This pressure
comes at a time when the political atmosphere in Zimbabwe is growing
increasingly tense.
Zanu PF
provincial structures across the country have endorsed President Emmerson
Mnangagwa’s continued leadership beyond his constitutionally-mandated two
terms, which end in 2028.
Reports suggest
that a power struggle is unfolding, particularly with Vice-President
Constantino Chiwenga, a key figure in the 2017 military coup that catapulted
Mnangagwa to power.
The rivalry for
control of State resources and political influence is intensifying, shaping the
future of Zimbabwe’s governance as the lives of its citizens hang in the
balance, including the miners who are now caught in the crossfire.
The mandatory
contributions demanded from miners illustrate the complex intersection of
economic hardship and political ambition in Zimbabwe.
As miners
grapple with their obligations, many are left questioning the priorities of
their leaders and whether their voices and needs are being heard amid the
broader political machinations. Newsday
