MAN LEAVES LOADED RIFLE AT LODGE

A man left his rifle, which was loaded with five rounds of ammunition, at a lodge where he was booked and had spent the night.
He was arrested
and dragged to the Chitungwiza Magistrate Court.
He appeared
before magistrate Batista Madzingira and was charged for contravening Section
28 (2) of the Firearms Act Chapter 10:09 (Failure to safeguard a firearm and
ammunition).
Simbarashe
Ruwocha, 38, of House Number 14405 Unit O, Seke, who is self-employed, left his
CZ V20 pistol at Mukanya Lodge, Seke, on August 31.
The serial
number of the firearm is 324097 and its magazine was loaded with five rounds of
ammunition.
The firearm was
not secured.
Ruwocha pleaded
guilty and was ordered to pay US$200 fine or its ZiG equivalent or he would be
jailed for five months.
Prosecutor
Shamiso Charmaine Mwapangira said the matter came to light on September 1 this
year at around 7am after Ruwocha checked out of the room he had booked.
He left the
weapon on the floor.
The firearm was
noticed by one of the workers at lodge, Yeukai Mudimu, when she was cleaning
the room.
The lodge’s
management advised the police who came and secured it. Investigations revealed
that the firearm belonged to Ruwocha, leading to his arrest. H Metro
