MAN LEAVES LOADED RIFLE AT LODGE

A man left his rifle, which was loaded with five rounds of ammunition, at a lodge where he was booked and had spent the night.

He was arrested and dragged to the Chitungwiza Magistrate Court.

He appeared before magistrate Batista Madzingira and was charged for contravening Section 28 (2) of the Firearms Act Chapter 10:09 (Failure to safeguard a firearm and ammunition).

Simbarashe Ruwocha, 38, of House Number 14405 Unit O, Seke, who is self-employed, left his CZ V20 pistol at Mukanya Lodge, Seke, on August 31.

The serial number of the firearm is 324097 and its magazine was loaded with five rounds of ammunition.

The firearm was not secured.

Ruwocha pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay US$200 fine or its ZiG equivalent or he would be jailed for five months.

Prosecutor Shamiso Charmaine Mwapangira said the matter came to light on September 1 this year at around 7am after Ruwocha checked out of the room he had booked.

He left the weapon on the floor.

The firearm was noticed by one of the workers at lodge, Yeukai Mudimu, when she was cleaning the room.

The lodge’s management advised the police who came and secured it. Investigations revealed that the firearm belonged to Ruwocha, leading to his arrest. H Metro