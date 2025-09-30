NO RENTAL PAYMENTS FOR CHITUNGWIZA COUNCIL TENANTS : AG

Tenants occupying 42 Chitungwiza Council properties either have no contracts or are not paying rentals, the Acting Auditor General Rheah Kujinga has said in her 2024 financial audit report released a few weeks ago.
She made a
strong recommendation for the local authority to investigate the fraudulent
occupations and institute legal action.
The situation has led to unnecessary loss of revenue, she said. Kujinga concluded that such occupations are illegal.
According to
the report which is in the hands of Masvingo Mirror, Zengeza 4 butchery under
Chitungwiza Municipality is occupied and the tenant is not paying rentals.
Council records show that the butchery is vacant.
She criticised
Chitungwiza Municipality’s lease contract management controls as inadequate.
“During the
year ended December 31, 2021, Zengeza 4 butchery was listed as vacant in the
Municipality’s records, yet the property was occupied and the tenant was not
paying any rentals. There was also no evidence of a contract and the
Municipality could not explain how the butchery was occupied.
“Additionally,
the Municipality had 42 leased properties that did not have valid contracts for
the year ended December 31, 2022,” reads part of the audit.
There is a risk
of financial loss due to fraud and thorough investigations must be conducted
into illegally occupied properties, including Zengeza 4 butchery, to identify
unauthorised tenants and take appropriate legal action to evict them, she said.
In response,
management said the tenant for Zengeza 4 Butchery was evicted from the
premises.
“Nonetheless,
the overall audit observation and recommendation are duly noted for
implementation,” reads management responses to the acting Auditor General.
Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment