NO RENTAL PAYMENTS FOR CHITUNGWIZA COUNCIL TENANTS : AG

Tenants occupying 42 Chitungwiza Council properties either have no contracts or are not paying rentals, the Acting Auditor General Rheah Kujinga has said in her 2024 financial audit report released a few weeks ago.

She made a strong recommendation for the local authority to investigate the fraudulent occupations and institute legal action.

The situation has led to unnecessary loss of revenue, she said. Kujinga concluded that such occupations are illegal.

According to the report which is in the hands of Masvingo Mirror, Zengeza 4 butchery under Chitungwiza Municipality is occupied and the tenant is not paying rentals. Council records show that the butchery is vacant.

She criticised Chitungwiza Municipality’s lease contract management controls as inadequate.

“During the year ended December 31, 2021, Zengeza 4 butchery was listed as vacant in the Municipality’s records, yet the property was occupied and the tenant was not paying any rentals. There was also no evidence of a contract and the Municipality could not explain how the butchery was occupied.

“Additionally, the Municipality had 42 leased properties that did not have valid contracts for the year ended December 31, 2022,” reads part of the audit.

There is a risk of financial loss due to fraud and thorough investigations must be conducted into illegally occupied properties, including Zengeza 4 butchery, to identify unauthorised tenants and take appropriate legal action to evict them, she said.

In response, management said the tenant for Zengeza 4 Butchery was evicted from the premises.

“Nonetheless, the overall audit observation and recommendation are duly noted for implementation,” reads management responses to the acting Auditor General. Masvingo Mirror