BLITZ NETS 186 UNROADWORTHY VEHICLES

Police in Harare have launched a major crackdown on unroadworthy vehicles, impounding 186 buses and commuter omnibuses in just three days, as authorities intensify efforts to uphold public safety on the city’s roads.
The blitz,
code-named “No to Unroadworthy Vehicles”, ran from September 24 to 27 and
targeted vehicles deemed unfit for road use, particularly in Harare East and
Chitungwiza.
Comm Nyathi
condemned the condition of many of the impounded vehicles, saying some were
owned by registered transport associations that should know better.
National police
spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi (right), and a team of Assistant
commissioners and other officers inspect impounded vehicles under operation ‘No
to unroadworthy vehicles’ at Milton Park police station in Harare yesterday.-
Picture:Joseph Manditswara.
“It is
disturbing to note that some of the unroadworthy vehicles belong to transport
associations,” he said.
“These vehicles
pose a significant danger to commuters, with issues such as covered windows and
shattered windshields.”
He said the
police have a duty to ensure all vehicles on the road meet minimum safety
standards.
The seized
vehicles will now undergo inspections by the Vehicle Theft Squad, the Vehicle
Inspection Department and the Zimbabwe National Road Administration before
being released to their owners upon payment of fines.
“Any small
vehicles used for unauthorised passenger transport will also be impounded,”
Comm Nyathi added.
The operation
netted eight buses and 178 commuter omnibuses, with most lacking valid
Certificates of Fitness.
The police
insist the blitz will continue until all public service vehicles comply with
safety requirements. Herald
