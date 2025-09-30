BLITZ NETS 186 UNROADWORTHY VEHICLES

Police in Harare have launched a major crackdown on unroadworthy vehicles, impounding 186 buses and commuter omnibuses in just three days, as authorities intensify efforts to uphold public safety on the city’s roads.

The blitz, code-named “No to Unroadworthy Vehicles”, ran from September 24 to 27 and targeted vehicles deemed unfit for road use, particularly in Harare East and Chitungwiza.

Comm Nyathi condemned the condition of many of the impounded vehicles, saying some were owned by registered transport associations that should know better.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi (right), and a team of Assistant commissioners and other officers inspect impounded vehicles under operation ‘No to unroadworthy vehicles’ at Milton Park police station in Harare yesterday.- Picture:Joseph Manditswara.

“It is disturbing to note that some of the unroadworthy vehicles belong to transport associations,” he said.

“These vehicles pose a significant danger to commuters, with issues such as covered windows and shattered windshields.”

He said the police have a duty to ensure all vehicles on the road meet minimum safety standards.

The seized vehicles will now undergo inspections by the Vehicle Theft Squad, the Vehicle Inspection Department and the Zimbabwe National Road Administration before being released to their owners upon payment of fines.

“Any small vehicles used for unauthorised passenger transport will also be impounded,” Comm Nyathi added.

The operation netted eight buses and 178 commuter omnibuses, with most lacking valid Certificates of Fitness.

The police insist the blitz will continue until all public service vehicles comply with safety requirements. Herald