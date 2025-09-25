MAN KILLED, DUMPED IN SUGAR CANE FIELD

Police are appealing to the public for information after an unidentified man was found dead in a sugar cane plantation on September 22, 2025.
Masvingo
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the
incident and urged community members to come forward with any details that
could assist in identifying the deceased or locating those responsible.
The body was
discovered by Maxwell Zimuto, an irrigator, while he was watering sugarcane.
Zimuto reported seeing the lifeless body partially covered with sugar cane
trashes.
Inspector Dhewa
also emphasized the importance of resolving disputes peacefully.
“Members of the
public are advised to refrain from solving conflicts with violence but to use
other peaceful means,” said Dhewa.
The deceased,
estimated to be in his early forties, was fully clothed in a sunhat and black
safety shoes, which were placed by his feet.
A black satchel
found nearby contained additional clothing, including white apostolic sect
garments, a US$1 note, and a Tecno cellphone without a SIM card.
Police noted
that the right side of the man’s head was deformed, and he had a deep cut on
his forehead above the left eye.
Zimuto alerted
his employers, who subsequently reported the case to the police. The body was
been taken to Chiredzi General Hospital for a post-mortem while investigations
continue. TellZimNews
