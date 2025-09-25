MAN KILLED, DUMPED IN SUGAR CANE FIELD

Police are appealing to the public for information after an unidentified man was found dead in a sugar cane plantation on September 22, 2025.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident and urged community members to come forward with any details that could assist in identifying the deceased or locating those responsible.

The body was discovered by Maxwell Zimuto, an irrigator, while he was watering sugarcane. Zimuto reported seeing the lifeless body partially covered with sugar cane trashes.

Inspector Dhewa also emphasized the importance of resolving disputes peacefully.

“Members of the public are advised to refrain from solving conflicts with violence but to use other peaceful means,” said Dhewa.

The deceased, estimated to be in his early forties, was fully clothed in a sunhat and black safety shoes, which were placed by his feet.

A black satchel found nearby contained additional clothing, including white apostolic sect garments, a US$1 note, and a Tecno cellphone without a SIM card.

Police noted that the right side of the man’s head was deformed, and he had a deep cut on his forehead above the left eye.

Zimuto alerted his employers, who subsequently reported the case to the police. The body was been taken to Chiredzi General Hospital for a post-mortem while investigations continue. TellZimNews