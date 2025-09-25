EX STRIPPED MARRIES PASTOR

Vimbai“Chocolate” Muzuva, a former pole dancer and stripper, has embraced a new life as a born-again Christian.

Sources say she is now married to a pastor and she has changed her contact details and social media pages.

Some of her former friends say that Chocolate is now only reachable via Facebook.

Her former manager, Sherpard “Sherpy Taz” Tsandukwa, who is still in touch with her, confirmed the new path the dancer has taken.

“I am glad that Chocolate, whom I once managed, has turned to God after winning her battle against drug abuse.

“Many people in strip clubs knew her as that talented dancer who turned heads on the club scene by providing adult entertainment, but now she is a changed person.

“I met her around 2013 and facilitated her six-month tour of China, where dancers were needed by some club owners. She went there, and when she came back, we continued working together as a family.

“At one point, she had me arrested when she accused me of stealing her money but I was acquitted after she failed to provide proof that I had committed the offence.

“I think I worked with her until 2018, but I remained in touch as someone who had helped her.”

Tsandukwa expressed his shock after learning that the dancer had fallen into drug and substance abuse.

“At one point, she was a nuisance because she was taking drugs and she lost many friends along the way.

“I had her checked into rehab and I am glad that she is now a new person who is focusing on God’s ministry as well as selling her beauty products in Glen View, where she runs a stall.

“At one point, she was in the same league as the old Beverly Sibanda, Zoey, and Pikcy, who were popular dancers.

“She would outclass them and, at one point, befriended Soul Jah Love, however, that romance ended badly. What truly makes us happy now is that she has proved that it’s never too late.”

Similar sentiments were echoed by Harpers Mapimhidze, the president of the Dancers Association of Zimbabwe (DAZ), which regulates all club dancers.

“I am one of the people who celebrated when I heard that Chocolate had turned to God.

“Earlier this year, I could not engage her for a meaningful conversation because she had become a slave to drugs.

“She appeared to have lost her senses, behaving erratically and being violent.

“Chocolate has since changed her numbers, and I understand that her new partner, who also leads the same church, doesn’t want her to talk with old friends to ensure she doesn’t revert to her old ways, which is good for her.”

Chocolate, who uses the name Vimbai Muzuva on social media, has been posting biblical scriptures on her wall. H Metro