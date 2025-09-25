DRUG DEALER TRAPPED

A suspected drug dealer’s high hopes went up in smoke after cops pounced on him while he was about to collect a sack stuffed with dagga worth a staggering US$23 500.
Valentine
Bhebhe (35) was arrested in Bulawayo on Monday following a police tip-off that
exposed the illegal shipment.
According to
police, the stash — weighing a hefty 23 kilogrammes — had been sent from South
Africa via a cross-border transporter.
Acting on
intelligence, detectives swooped in just as Bhebhe was about to take delivery
of the consignment, bringing the deal to a dramatic halt.
Bulawayo deputy
police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Thandekile Ndlovu confirmed the arrest
and said investigations are underway to trace the supplier and other possible
accomplices in the drug smuggling operation.
“The suspect
was intercepted while taking delivery of a sack containing 23 kg of dagga. We
are grateful to members of the public who continue to supply us with
information that helps us fight the drug scourge,” she said.
Bhebhe is
expected to appear in court soon, facing charges of dealing in dangerous drugs.
Authorities
have warned that the city remains under siege from drug traffickers using
creative means to push their product, but vowed to continue cracking down on
suppliers and dealers.
