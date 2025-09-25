DRUG DEALER TRAPPED

A suspected drug dealer’s high hopes went up in smoke after cops pounced on him while he was about to collect a sack stuffed with dagga worth a staggering US$23 500.

Valentine Bhebhe (35) was arrested in Bulawayo on Monday following a police tip-off that exposed the illegal shipment.

According to police, the stash — weighing a hefty 23 kilogrammes — had been sent from South Africa via a cross-border transporter.

Acting on intelligence, detectives swooped in just as Bhebhe was about to take delivery of the consignment, bringing the deal to a dramatic halt.

Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Thandekile Ndlovu confirmed the arrest and said investigations are underway to trace the supplier and other possible accomplices in the drug smuggling operation.

“The suspect was intercepted while taking delivery of a sack containing 23 kg of dagga. We are grateful to members of the public who continue to supply us with information that helps us fight the drug scourge,” she said.

Bhebhe is expected to appear in court soon, facing charges of dealing in dangerous drugs.

Authorities have warned that the city remains under siege from drug traffickers using creative means to push their product, but vowed to continue cracking down on suppliers and dealers.