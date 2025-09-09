MAN DUPES HOME SEEKERS OF US$2M

He is believed to have pocketed more than US$2 million after allegedly duping desperate home seekers.

Last week the Harare City Council was even forced to put a public notice distancing itself from his activities.

Lloyd Maungira, 50, has now appeared in court for allegedly running a criminal enterprise in which he duped desperate home seekers.

He targeted the City Council’s land and residential stands belonging to some cooperatives and housing Trusts.

“The Harare City Council wishes to inform the public that Mr Lloyd Maungira is NOT an authorised representative, agent or official of Harare City Council.

“He has been engaging in fraudulent activities, specifically selling Council’s residential land without the Council’s approval or knowledge.

“Any transactions or dealings with Mr Lloyd Maungira involving Council land are illegal.”

Pure Gold Housing Trust Harare branch manager, Benjamin Murata, said a number of people have been clashing with their clients due to Maungira’s machinations.

“It costs to lose trust and faith from people because of someone who is after reaping where he did not sow,” said Murata.

“We are happy that the police managed to track and arrest the suspect who has been causing us sleepless nights by selling residential stands allocated to our clients.

“He would misrepresent himself as an agent of the City of Harare at their Housing Department and he duped a number of people looking for residential stands.”

Maungira is the director of the Mabvuku-Tafara Housing Pay Scheme.

He is facing fraud charges after allegedly seizing both residential and commercial stands worth US$2,4 million from Pure Gold Housing Trust. H Metro