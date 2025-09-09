MAN DUPES HOME SEEKERS OF US$2M

He is believed to have pocketed more than US$2 million after allegedly duping desperate home seekers.
Last week the
Harare City Council was even forced to put a public notice distancing itself
from his activities.
Lloyd Maungira,
50, has now appeared in court for allegedly running a criminal enterprise in
which he duped desperate home seekers.
He targeted the
City Council’s land and residential stands belonging to some cooperatives and
housing Trusts.
Last week, the
“The Harare
City Council wishes to inform the public that Mr Lloyd Maungira is NOT an
authorised representative, agent or official of Harare City Council.
“He has been
engaging in fraudulent activities, specifically selling Council’s residential
land without the Council’s approval or knowledge.
“Any
transactions or dealings with Mr Lloyd Maungira involving Council land are
illegal.”
Pure Gold
Housing Trust Harare branch manager, Benjamin Murata, said a number of people
have been clashing with their clients due to Maungira’s machinations.
“It costs to
lose trust and faith from people because of someone who is after reaping where
he did not sow,” said Murata.
“We are happy
that the police managed to track and arrest the suspect who has been causing us
sleepless nights by selling residential stands allocated to our clients.
“He would
misrepresent himself as an agent of the City of Harare at their Housing
Department and he duped a number of people looking for residential stands.”
Maungira is the
director of the Mabvuku-Tafara Housing Pay Scheme.
He is facing
fraud charges after allegedly seizing both residential and commercial stands
worth US$2,4 million from Pure Gold Housing Trust. H Metro
