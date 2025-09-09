BELVEDERE LAND BARON FREED

The land baron behind the Belvedere stands, which made the headlines after several houses were demolished by the Harare City Council last year, has been released on US$300 bail.

Polite Captain appeared in court facing three counts of fraud.

He was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai.

He was ordered to surrender his travel documents, to reside at his given address until the matter is finalised and to report once a week at CID commercial crimes department.

The first complainant is Simbarashe Machisa, who is a soldier in the Zimbabwe National Army.

Prosecutors alleged that at the time the offence was committed, Captain was employed by Brickstone Builders and Contractors as the project manager.

The court heard that in November 2022, Captain came up with a plan to deceive Machisa and made a misrepresentation to Chacco Development Holdings Properties that stand number 19019 Ridgeview, Belvedere, Harare, measuring 2 700 square metres, was registered in the name of Brickstone Builders and Contractors (Pvt) Limited.

He allegedly assigned Chacco Development Holdings (Pvt) Ltd Properties marketing manager, Charity Vambe, to sell the residential stand for US$35,000 on his behalf.

During that same month, Machisa made a cash payment of US$2,000 and handed over a Toyota Landcruiser, which was valued at US$22,000 to Vambe for the residential stand and signed an affidavit as confirmation of payment.

On that same day, Vambe showed Machisa the residential stand.

During that same month, Machisa made another payment for the residential stand to the accused by handing over his Nissan Cabstar which was valued at US$4,000. This brought the total amount of money paid for the stand to US$28,000.

During that same month, Captain allegedly drafted an agreement of sale and he signed on behalf of the seller and Machisa signed on behalf of the buyer.

Machisa constructed an eight-roomed cottage.

Sometime in 2023, Machisa’s foundation was demolished by Harare City Council officers because the structure had trespassed into council land.

Machisa suffered actual prejudice to the tune of US$28,000 and nothing was recovered.

Using the same modus operandi, Captain allegedly duped Tafadzwa Learnmore Sithole, who paid US$19,450 towards the purchase of a stand in the same area.

In May last year, Sithole drilled a borehole and constructed a four-roomed cottage.

In November, Sithole’s four-roomed cottage was demolished by Harare City Council officers who indicated that he had trespassed into council land.

The State alleged that Captain also duped Tobias Chisumbe who paid US$20,000 towards purchase of a stand using the same modus operandi.

He constructed a four-bedroomed house which was later demolished last November by the Council.

Nothing was recovered. H Metro