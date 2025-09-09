BELVEDERE LAND BARON FREED

The land baron behind the Belvedere stands, which made the headlines after several houses were demolished by the Harare City Council last year, has been released on US$300 bail.
Polite Captain
appeared in court facing three counts of fraud.
He was not
asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai.
He was ordered
to surrender his travel documents, to reside at his given address until the
matter is finalised and to report once a week at CID commercial crimes
department.
The first
complainant is Simbarashe Machisa, who is a soldier in the Zimbabwe National
Army.
Prosecutors
alleged that at the time the offence was committed, Captain was employed by
Brickstone Builders and Contractors as the project manager.
The court heard
that in November 2022, Captain came up with a plan to deceive Machisa and made
a misrepresentation to Chacco Development Holdings Properties that stand number
19019 Ridgeview, Belvedere, Harare, measuring 2 700 square metres, was registered
in the name of Brickstone Builders and Contractors (Pvt) Limited.
He allegedly
assigned Chacco Development Holdings (Pvt) Ltd Properties marketing manager,
Charity Vambe, to sell the residential stand for US$35,000 on his behalf.
During that
same month, Machisa made a cash payment of US$2,000 and handed over a Toyota
Landcruiser, which was valued at US$22,000 to Vambe for the residential stand
and signed an affidavit as confirmation of payment.
On that same
day, Vambe showed Machisa the residential stand.
During that
same month, Machisa made another payment for the residential stand to the
accused by handing over his Nissan Cabstar which was valued at US$4,000. This
brought the total amount of money paid for the stand to US$28,000.
During that
same month, Captain allegedly drafted an agreement of sale and he signed on
behalf of the seller and Machisa signed on behalf of the buyer.
Machisa
constructed an eight-roomed cottage.
Sometime in
2023, Machisa’s foundation was demolished by Harare City Council officers
because the structure had trespassed into council land.
Machisa
suffered actual prejudice to the tune of US$28,000 and nothing was recovered.
Using the same
modus operandi, Captain allegedly duped Tafadzwa Learnmore Sithole, who paid
US$19,450 towards the purchase of a stand in the same area.
In May last
year, Sithole drilled a borehole and constructed a four-roomed cottage.
In November,
Sithole’s four-roomed cottage was demolished by Harare City Council officers
who indicated that he had trespassed into council land.
The State
alleged that Captain also duped Tobias Chisumbe who paid US$20,000 towards
purchase of a stand using the same modus operandi.
He constructed
a four-bedroomed house which was later demolished last November by the Council.
Nothing was
recovered. H Metro
