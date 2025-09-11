MOSES MPOFU : I NEVER DEFRAUDED THE GOVT

Moses Mpofu, director of Blackdeck Pvt Ltd, yesterday denied colluding with Mike Chimombe to manipulate the Government and secure a lucrative tender for the supply of goats under a national scheme.
The trial
resumed at the High Court yesterday, with Mpofu rejecting allegations of
defrauding the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural
Development of more than US$7.7 million in connection with the Presidential
Goat Pass-On Scheme.
Advocate Tapson
Dzvetero led Mpofu through the final stages of his evidence- in- chief, where
he refuted claims of working with Chimombe to secure the tender.
He insisted
that neither he nor Chimombe played a role in submitting the contentious tender
document linked to the case.
“Chimombe and I
never acted together or conspired to commit fraud. We never approached the
ministry, nor did we submit the tender at the heart of this trial,” Mpofu
testified.
He emphasised
that the bid was submitted by Blackdeck Pvt Ltd, a corporate entity separate
from himself and Chimombe.
Mpofu argued
that Blackdeck, equipped with a 30 percent advance payment backed by a bank
guarantee, had the capacity to deliver the 632 001 goats required under the
national livestock scheme.
He said any
failure lay with the ministry, which breached its contractual obligations.
According to Mpofu, the ministry neither sought recourse through the bank nor
acted on the guarantee.
Instead, the
bank had already communicated with the ministry regarding the contract’s breach
and guarantee cancellation.
Prosecutor
Whisper Mabhaudhi launched a rigorous cross-examination to undermine Mpofu’s
defence, beginning with the company’s ownership.
It emerged that
Blackdeck is co-owned by Mpofu and Hazvinei Panisa Kabisira, with Kabisira
holding a 90 percent stake and Mpofu the remaining 10 percent. Mabhaudhi
pressed Mpofu on his relationship with Kabisira, suggesting she was his wife,
making Blackdeck a family business.
Mpofu rejected
this, describing Kabisira as a business partner despite acknowledging they have
three children together.
The prosecutor
argued that Mpofu’s reluctance to clarify his relationship with Kabisira
stemmed from its potential impact on the case.
Mpofu countered
by challenging the State to provide evidence supporting its claims. When questioned about the company’s
compliance with statutory obligations, Mpofu stated that financial matters fell
under Kabisira’s department.
He noted that
during board meetings, reports indicated Blackdeck was up to date with its
requirements.
The prosecution
alleges the tender process was riddled with irregularities, accusing Mpofu and
Chimombe of submitting forged ZIMRA tax clearance and NSSA compliance
certificates.
It claims the
project, intended to boost rural livelihoods, became a vehicle for personal
enrichment, with the accused receiving payments but failing to deliver the
goats.
Chimombe’s
defence has dismissed the allegations as unfounded, maintaining that all
actions were legitimate.
Initially,
Chimombe applied for a discharge at the close of the State’s case but later
withdrew the application, opting to testify. Mpofu, who also sought a
discharge, was denied by Justice Pisirayi Kwenda, who ruled the State had
established a prima facie case requiring the accused to present their defence.
Mpofu’s
testimony continues tomorrow, as the State intensifies its cross-examination.
