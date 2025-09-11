MOSES MPOFU : I NEVER DEFRAUDED THE GOVT

Moses Mpofu, director of Blackdeck Pvt Ltd, yesterday denied colluding with Mike Chimombe to manipulate the Government and secure a lucrative tender for the supply of goats under a national scheme.

The trial resumed at the High Court yesterday, with Mpofu rejecting allegations of defrauding the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development of more than US$7.7 million in connection with the Presidential Goat Pass-On Scheme.

Advocate Tapson Dzvetero led Mpofu through the final stages of his evidence- in- chief, where he refuted claims of working with Chimombe to secure the tender.

He insisted that neither he nor Chimombe played a role in submitting the contentious tender document linked to the case.

“Chimombe and I never acted together or conspired to commit fraud. We never approached the ministry, nor did we submit the tender at the heart of this trial,” Mpofu testified.

He emphasised that the bid was submitted by Blackdeck Pvt Ltd, a corporate entity separate from himself and Chimombe.

Mpofu argued that Blackdeck, equipped with a 30 percent advance payment backed by a bank guarantee, had the capacity to deliver the 632 001 goats required under the national livestock scheme.

He said any failure lay with the ministry, which breached its contractual obligations. According to Mpofu, the ministry neither sought recourse through the bank nor acted on the guarantee.

Instead, the bank had already communicated with the ministry regarding the contract’s breach and guarantee cancellation.

Prosecutor Whisper Mabhaudhi launched a rigorous cross-examination to undermine Mpofu’s defence, beginning with the company’s ownership.

It emerged that Blackdeck is co-owned by Mpofu and Hazvinei Panisa Kabisira, with Kabisira holding a 90 percent stake and Mpofu the remaining 10 percent. Mabhaudhi pressed Mpofu on his relationship with Kabisira, suggesting she was his wife, making Blackdeck a family business.

Mpofu rejected this, describing Kabisira as a business partner despite acknowledging they have three children together.

The prosecutor argued that Mpofu’s reluctance to clarify his relationship with Kabisira stemmed from its potential impact on the case.

Mpofu countered by challenging the State to provide evidence supporting its claims. When questioned about the company’s compliance with statutory obligations, Mpofu stated that financial matters fell under Kabisira’s department.

He noted that during board meetings, reports indicated Blackdeck was up to date with its requirements.

The prosecution alleges the tender process was riddled with irregularities, accusing Mpofu and Chimombe of submitting forged ZIMRA tax clearance and NSSA compliance certificates.

It claims the project, intended to boost rural livelihoods, became a vehicle for personal enrichment, with the accused receiving payments but failing to deliver the goats.

Chimombe’s defence has dismissed the allegations as unfounded, maintaining that all actions were legitimate.

Initially, Chimombe applied for a discharge at the close of the State’s case but later withdrew the application, opting to testify. Mpofu, who also sought a discharge, was denied by Justice Pisirayi Kwenda, who ruled the State had established a prima facie case requiring the accused to present their defence.

Mpofu's testimony continues tomorrow, as the State intensifies its cross-examination.