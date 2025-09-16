KILLER FUGITIVE NABBED AFTER EIGHT YEARS

After eight years on the run, a Bulawayo man who allegedly killed his younger sister and buried her body in a shallow pit in their backyard has finally been caught.

Silindi “Nda” Ncube (36) was dramatically arrested by Nkulumane District police crack team after they received a tip-off that he had returned to his family home in Old Magwegwe suburb.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Thandekile Ndlovu confirmed the arrest, applauding the police team for their swift reaction.

“I can confirm the arrest of Silindi Ncube who has been on the run since 2017 for the suspected murder of his younger sister. He was nabbed at his home following a tip-off. We commend the officers for their swift action,” said Ndlovu.

The chilling case shocked Old Magwegwe residents back in 2017 when Patience Ncube (26), a retail worker from Entumbane suburb, went missing while on leave.

Her cousin, Angela Tshuma, reported her missing after noticing that all of Patience’s belongings, including handbags, cosmetics, and shoes, were still in the house.

Silindi allegedly lied to Angela, claiming Patience had left with a boyfriend driving a car with South African plates. Neighbours later reported seeing him digging a large pit and dumping a sheet-covered object early one morning.

When police finally dug up the yard after mounting pressure from furious residents, they discovered Patience’s body folded, wrapped in a blanket, and hidden in the pit.

Neighbour Sithabile Mawere recalled the horrifying moment the body was found.

“Silindi had dug two pits to mislead us. The first was empty, but we insisted police keep digging. That’s when they uncovered her body. It was devastating,” he said.

Residents described Silindile as a violent drunk who often stole from his sister and sold household property.

Their grandmother, the homeowner, had been living in Nkayi at the time, leaving Patience and Silindi alone in the house.

The motive for the murder remains unknown. Silindi will soon appear in court facing murder charges. B Metro