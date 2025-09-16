NO AUTOMATIC INHERITANCE FOR MAPOTO UNIONS : MASTER OF HIGH COURT

The Office of the Master of the High Court has set the record straight concerning widespread misconception regarding the inheritance rights of civil partners in Zimbabwe, commonly known as “Mapoto/Umasihlalisane” unions.

This follows a growing trend where individuals in such informal partnerships are being incorrectly advised that they are automatically entitled to inheritance from their deceased partners as legal spouses would.

The confusion stems from a misinterpretation of a provision of the law, which was introduced under Section 41 of the new Marriages Act (Chapter 5:17).

The Act defines a civil partnership as a relationship between an unmarried man and woman, both over 18, who have lived together as if they are husband and wife on a genuine domestic basis.

In an interview with Zimpapers in Victoria Falls on Monday, Mr Eldard Mutasa expressed concern over the knowledge gaps surrounding inheritance issues leading to bullying, undermining and ridicule of legally married couples.

“There is a huge knowledge gap on issues to do with inheritance. People really don’t appreciate that,” said Mr Mutasa.

“So, I would encourage them to visit our office or consult legal practitioners or professional estate administrators so that we demystify all those misconceptions.”

He directly addressed and dismissed the core of the false information circulating on social media regarding perceived entitlement to inheritance.

“As we speak, there are people who are saying that this new law, which introduced the civil partnership under Section 41 gives title to civil partners to inheritance as wives or as husbands. That’s very inappropriate,” the Master of the High Court declared.

He said the misinformation is causing anxiety, particularly among legally wedded spouses.

“But if you ask around, especially among women, people are now questioning the importance of the institution of marriage or having a marriage certificate if the law provides that when somebody stays with my husband for just three months, she becomes a wife. That is not correct, far from it,” said Mr Mutasa.

“Civil partners are not entitled to inheritance at all. You see, they have their own place. Nothing in our laws accords them that status of a surviving spouse,” he explained.

Mr Mutasa further clarified that a person’s status as a civil partner is not automatic and is only formally recognised by a court upon the dissolution of the relationship through separation or death for the specific purpose of distributing assets acquired during the partnership itself.

“They remain a civil partner, and they have to be declared as a civil partner by the court. Remember, their status is only looked at when they want to separate with the partner,” he said.

“It’s only the dissolution of that relationship. That is when the court is now called upon to look at the rights.”

The distribution of assets, said Mr Mutasa, is governed by the Matrimonial Causes Act and pertains only to assets the couple acquired together, not the entire estate of the deceased.

Mr Mutasa reaffirmed his office’s commitment to educating the public and upholding the law.

“So, there is nothing like a civil partner is entitled to inheritance, those are some of the things we will assist the community to understand, and those out there who are being bullied,” he added.

“We are there to clear those misconceptions to follow the laws of the country, to lay out the correct procedures.”

The clarification by the Master of the High Court, serves as a crucial reminder for all citizens to seek verified legal advice from professionals regarding matters of inheritance and not to rely on potentially costly community gossip.

The Master of the High Court is a special branch in the country’s justice and legal system that serves the public in respect of deceased estates, liquidations (insolvent estates), registration of trusts, tutors and curators, as well as the administration of the guardian’s fund for minors and mentally challenged persons. Herald