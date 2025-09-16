HIGH QAULITY OF LIFE FOR EVERY ZIMBA, SAYS ED

Zimbabwe’s infrastructure development projects, such as housing, are part of an irreversible journey by the Second Republic to achieve national goals through strategic investments and provision of homegrown solutions to improve the lives of ordinary people, President Mnangagwa has said.

He made the remarks in his keynote address yesterday in Zvishavane, where he commissioned Midlands Park Housing Project, a multi-million dollar entity that is a major milestone in the Government’s drive to provide decent accommodation.

“Our country is indeed on an irreversible journey towards 2030,” said President Mnangagwa.

“As the Second Republic, we shall continue to decisively embrace the future where strategic investments, natural solidarity and home-grown solutions propel us into a prosperous and empowered upper-middle-income economy with a high quality of life for all the people of our great country.”

He commended the Public Service Commission Pension Fund, which spearheaded the project, saying the fruition of the US$29 million housing entity was testimony of what could be done when there was judicious use of resources.

“I congratulate you for the hard work and prudent use of resources that have seen this project becoming a reality.

“The project stands as a symbol of what we can achieve working together. The modern infrastructure also stands as a source of pride for the veterans of the liberation struggle who fought hard so we could have a decent life.

“I congratulate the Public Service Commission, along with all our strategic partners, for the hard work, unity of purpose and prudent use of resources that have seen this project becoming a reality. Makorokoto, amhlophe.

“The commissioning of these state-of-the-art accommodation facilities stands as a symbol of what we can achieve working together as a united and peace-loving people towards the modernisation of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President said the fact that the commissioning ceremony coincided with the celebrations of Munhumutapa Day and his birthday anniversary, is a befitting tribute to the rich cultural heritage of the country, which everyone is duty bound to defend.

He added that the modern infrastructure evident in all parts of the country, including the facility launched yesterday, serves as a source of pride for the veterans of the liberation struggle who fought so that everyone can have a higher quality of life.

“Our forefathers built the imposing Great Zimbabwe, we, the current generation, are building, modernising and industrialising our motherland, brick-by-brick, stone upon stone and step by step.

President Mnangagwa plants a tree at the main entrance to the US$20 million Midlands Housing Development Project in Zvishavane yesterday.

“Well done to all Zimbabweans for realising the current successes. Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa, nevene vayo/ Ilizwe, lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo,” said President Mnangagwa.

The housing project, added the President, went beyond the provision of housing and embodies the spirit of patriotism and collective determination.

It further encapsulates the bold choices being made by the Second Republic under the National Development Strategy, to realise equitable, people-centred development that leaves no one and no place behind, he said.

The President said the mixed-use of housing and student accommodation projects was as a result of a combined investment of US$37,7 million and showed how national institutions could execute projects with urgency and precision in the discharge of national assignments.

“The principle of value for money, quality workmanship and modern designs as well as timely completion, must now be an embedded characteristic of all public sector infrastructure projects,” he said. Herald