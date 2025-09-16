HIGH QAULITY OF LIFE FOR EVERY ZIMBA, SAYS ED

Zimbabwe’s infrastructure development projects, such as housing, are part of an irreversible journey by the Second Republic to achieve national goals through strategic investments and provision of homegrown solutions to improve the lives of ordinary people, President Mnangagwa has said.
He made the
remarks in his keynote address yesterday in Zvishavane, where he commissioned
Midlands Park Housing Project, a multi-million dollar entity that is a major
milestone in the Government’s drive to provide decent accommodation.
“Our country is
indeed on an irreversible journey towards 2030,” said President Mnangagwa.
“As the Second
Republic, we shall continue to decisively embrace the future where strategic
investments, natural solidarity and home-grown solutions propel us into a
prosperous and empowered upper-middle-income economy with a high quality of
life for all the people of our great country.”
He commended
the Public Service Commission Pension Fund, which spearheaded the project,
saying the fruition of the US$29 million housing entity was testimony of what
could be done when there was judicious use of resources.
“I congratulate
you for the hard work and prudent use of resources that have seen this project
becoming a reality.
“The project
stands as a symbol of what we can achieve working together. The modern
infrastructure also stands as a source of pride for the veterans of the
liberation struggle who fought hard so we could have a decent life.
“I congratulate
the Public Service Commission, along with all our strategic partners, for the
hard work, unity of purpose and prudent use of resources that have seen this
project becoming a reality. Makorokoto, amhlophe.
“The
commissioning of these state-of-the-art accommodation facilities stands as a
symbol of what we can achieve working together as a united and peace-loving
people towards the modernisation of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe,” said
President Mnangagwa.
The President
said the fact that the commissioning ceremony coincided with the celebrations
of Munhumutapa Day and his birthday anniversary, is a befitting tribute to the
rich cultural heritage of the country, which everyone is duty bound to defend.
He added that
the modern infrastructure evident in all parts of the country, including the
facility launched yesterday, serves as a source of pride for the veterans of
the liberation struggle who fought so that everyone can have a higher quality
of life.
“Our
forefathers built the imposing Great Zimbabwe, we, the current generation, are
building, modernising and industrialising our motherland, brick-by-brick, stone
upon stone and step by step.
President
Mnangagwa plants a tree at the main entrance to the US$20 million Midlands
Housing Development Project in Zvishavane yesterday.
“Well done to
all Zimbabweans for realising the current successes. Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa,
inonamatigwa, nevene vayo/ Ilizwe, lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi
balo,” said President Mnangagwa.
The housing
project, added the President, went beyond the provision of housing and embodies
the spirit of patriotism and collective determination.
It further
encapsulates the bold choices being made by the Second Republic under the
National Development Strategy, to realise equitable, people-centred development
that leaves no one and no place behind, he said.
The President
said the mixed-use of housing and student accommodation projects was as a result of a combined investment of US$37,7
million and showed how national institutions could execute projects with
urgency and precision in the discharge of national assignments.
“The principle
of value for money, quality workmanship and modern designs as well as timely
completion, must now be an embedded characteristic of all public sector
infrastructure projects,” he said. Herald
