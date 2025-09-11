APOLOGISE OVER ED LIFE PRESIDENCY OR WE SUE YOU : CHIEF TOLD

A Manicaland traditional leader has invited legal troubles for himself over his remarks calling for a President Emmerson Mnangagwa life-presidency.

Chief Oliver Saurombe will face legal action if he does not make a public apology and retract his statement, which lawyers said was a direct attack on the Constitution.

Mnangagwa has repeatedly stated disinterest in having his term of office extended when it constitutionally expires in 2028.

A section of the ruling Zanu PF party supporters wants the party leader’s term extended by two years to 2030.

Local Government minister Daniel Garwe, who has emerged as a 2030 advocate, has even suggested that the President be allowed to rule beyond 2030.

Chief Saurombe said extending Mnangagwa’s term to 2030 was not enough as he defended his call for life presidency.

A letter dated September 5, 2025 was delivered at the chief’s homestead in Biriiri area, formally demanding that he withdraws the partisan statement he made during a community event on drug abuse awareness.

The demand was made by lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) representing one Pritchard Tafadzwa Paradzayi.

According to ZLHR, Paradzayi expressed “shock and dismay” after viewing a video in which the traditional leader not only called for Mnangagwa to rule for life, but also chanted the ruling Zanu PF party slogan: “Pamberi neZanu PF”.

The lawyers argue that Chief Saurombe’s actions are a direct violation of section 281(2) of the Constitution, which explicitly prohibits traditional leaders from engaging in partisan politics.

“Our client contends that through your utterances, you acted in a partisan manner, furthered the interests of a political party, Zanu PF, and violated the fundamental rights and freedoms of the general citizenry of Zimbabwe,” part of the letter read.

ZLRH cited a recent High Court ruling involving Chief Seke, born Stanley Chimanikire, who was ordered to retract similar partisan remarks.

In 2024, Chief Seke from Mashonaland East was dragged to court for chanting slogans in support of a plot to extend Mnangagwa’s term of office.

ZLHR gave Chief Saurombe 10 days to issue an “unqualified public retraction and unreserved apology” or face possible legal action.

“We are, therefore, instructed to demand, as we hereby do, an unqualified public retraction of your utterances coupled with an unreserved apology within 10 days of receipt of this letter, failing which we shall institute legal proceedings without further notice to you,” the letter read.

The letter was copied to the National Council of Chiefs and the Local Government and Public Works minister.

Section 7 of the Traditional Leaders Act mandates the suspension of a chief by the responsible ministry if they are found guilty of misconduct, including participation in partisan politics.

Chief Saurombe’s remarks drew condemnation from human rights activists, legal experts and opposition figures who argue that traditional leaders must be neutral.

Prominent human rights lawyer Obey Shava said the chief’s comments were “plainly unconstitutional”.

The opposition, including the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), warned of the dangers of politicising traditional institutions.

Chief Saurombe is yet to respond publicly to the growing calls for a retraction.

A plot by a section of Zanu PF supporters to extend Mnangagwa’s term of office against public sentiment has left the ruling party divided.

The divisions are linked to Mnangagwa’s succession.

Mnangagwa, who is serving his second and last term, according to the Constitution, has not named a successor. Newsday