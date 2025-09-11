APOLOGISE OVER ED LIFE PRESIDENCY OR WE SUE YOU : CHIEF TOLD

A Manicaland traditional leader has invited legal troubles for himself over his remarks calling for a President Emmerson Mnangagwa life-presidency.
Chief Oliver
Saurombe will face legal action if he does not make a public apology and
retract his statement, which lawyers said was a direct attack on the
Constitution.
Mnangagwa has
repeatedly stated disinterest in having his term of office extended when it
constitutionally expires in 2028.
A section of
the ruling Zanu PF party supporters wants the party leader’s term extended by
two years to 2030.
Local
Government minister Daniel Garwe, who has emerged as a 2030 advocate, has even
suggested that the President be allowed to rule beyond 2030.
Chief Saurombe
said extending Mnangagwa’s term to 2030 was not enough as he defended his call
for life presidency.
A letter dated
September 5, 2025 was delivered at the chief’s homestead in Biriiri area,
formally demanding that he withdraws the partisan statement he made during a
community event on drug abuse awareness.
The demand was
made by lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) representing
one Pritchard Tafadzwa Paradzayi.
According to
ZLHR, Paradzayi expressed “shock and dismay” after viewing a video in which the
traditional leader not only called for Mnangagwa to rule for life, but also
chanted the ruling Zanu PF party slogan: “Pamberi neZanu PF”.
The lawyers
argue that Chief Saurombe’s actions are a direct violation of section 281(2) of
the Constitution, which explicitly prohibits traditional leaders from engaging
in partisan politics.
“Our client
contends that through your utterances, you acted in a partisan manner,
furthered the interests of a political party, Zanu PF, and violated the
fundamental rights and freedoms of the general citizenry of Zimbabwe,” part of
the letter read.
ZLRH cited a
recent High Court ruling involving Chief Seke, born Stanley Chimanikire, who
was ordered to retract similar partisan remarks.
In 2024, Chief
Seke from Mashonaland East was dragged to court for chanting slogans in support
of a plot to extend Mnangagwa’s term of office.
ZLHR gave Chief
Saurombe 10 days to issue an “unqualified public retraction and unreserved
apology” or face possible legal action.
“We are,
therefore, instructed to demand, as we hereby do, an unqualified public
retraction of your utterances coupled with an unreserved apology within 10 days
of receipt of this letter, failing which we shall institute legal proceedings
without further notice to you,” the letter read.
The letter was
copied to the National Council of Chiefs and the Local Government and Public
Works minister.
Section 7 of
the Traditional Leaders Act mandates the suspension of a chief by the
responsible ministry if they are found guilty of misconduct, including
participation in partisan politics.
Chief
Saurombe’s remarks drew condemnation from human rights activists, legal experts
and opposition figures who argue that traditional leaders must be neutral.
Prominent human
rights lawyer Obey Shava said the chief’s comments were “plainly
unconstitutional”.
The opposition,
including the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), warned of the dangers of
politicising traditional institutions.
Chief Saurombe
is yet to respond publicly to the growing calls for a retraction.
A plot by a
section of Zanu PF supporters to extend Mnangagwa’s term of office against
public sentiment has left the ruling party divided.
The divisions
are linked to Mnangagwa’s succession.
Mnangagwa, who is serving his second and last term, according to the Constitution, has not named a successor. Newsday
