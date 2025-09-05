COUNCILLOR CONVICTED OF BRIBERY

Ward 26 Councillor Mpumelelo Moyo, who has been facing allegations of demanding a US$20 000 bribe from Labenmon Investments in exchange for facilitating the approval of a piece of land to construct a cement plant in Cowdray Park, has been convicted.

Bulawayo provincial magistrate Richard Ramaboea found Moyo guilty of bribery charges and remanded him to Monday for sentencing.

In delivering judgment, the magistrate said there was overwhelming evidence linking Moyo to the offence.

Mr Ramaboea noted that Labenmon Investments representative, Ms Tsitsi Nyathi’s testimony corroborated that of the investigating officer. He also stated that Moyo who persistently called Ms Nyathi demanding the bribe money, was caught receiving the money at Ms Nyathi’s house.

In mitigation, Moyo, through his lawyer, Prince Butshe of Butshe and Associates, pleaded for leniency, saying he is a first-time offender with no previous crime record. He also stated he is a breadwinner taking care of his wife and two minor children.

The lawyer further highlighted that Ms Nyathi did not lose anything because the money used for the trap was recovered.

Butshe said given his client’s conviction, he was highly likely to lose his job as a councillor.

“The mitigating factors outweigh the aggravating factors. According to Section 260 of the Criminal Law Codification Act, entrapment is a mitigating factor and I therefore appeal for six months imprisonment, which should be wholly suspended on condition that Moyo performs a community service at Emganwini Clinic,” he pleaded.

Moyo was initially charged together with Bulawayo Deputy Mayor, Councillor Edwin Ndlovu, who has since been acquitted of the same charges after the State failed to provide evidence directly linking him to the offence.

According to the State, Moyo, chair of the Finance and Development Committee, solicited the bribe from Labenmon Investments in exchange for facilitating the approval of a 5,6 hectare piece of land in Cowdray Park where the company intends to construct a cement plant.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) officers arrested Moyo shortly after he received the money at Ms Nyathi’s house. Herald