COWDRAY PARK RESIDENTS DROWNING IN SEWAGE

Residents of Cowdray Park in Bulawayo say they are living in “unbearable” conditions as raw sewage continues to spill into their homes and streets.

Families complain that the bursts, which have persisted for years, have brought unsafe living conditions. Despite repeated reports to authorities, the situation remains unresolved.

Nozo Mpala, who lives near the Cowdray Park terminus, said the sewage now flows directly past her house.

“The sewage water that is coming from the terminus is flowing and passing through my house. It is now right in front of my house and I am directly affected by it. Right now, because of this sewage, I am affected by a high rate of mosquitoes, and it is becoming very difficult for me and my family to live in such conditions. Every day I am having troubles and it is very uncomfortable,” she said.

Another resident, Patrick Sibanda, expressed frustration at the lack of action despite weeks of reporting the problem.

“I have been reporting about the sewage burst at my house for about three weeks and still there has been no action. I am now tired of reporting because this happens almost every week. Water comes and when it does, it affects my home because of these blockages and sewage bursts. There should be a permanent solution to this problem. If you go to my residence, number 2937 of Cowdray Park, you will see water from the sewage flowing right in front of my house and even into my home. This is not right for us to continue living like this,” Sibanda said.

The complaints were voiced during a community dialogue organised by the Centre for Innovation and Technology (CITEZW), the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA), and the Public Policy Research Institute of Zimbabwe (PPRIZ) at Cowdray Park Brethren In Christ Church on Tuesday.

The Bulawayo City Council has admitted that Cowdray Park is facing major sewer challenges, with only 31% of stands connected to the sewer system as of mid-2022. Most residents still rely on Blair toilets, resulting in frequent overflows and pipe bursts.

Ward 28 Councillor, Nthandoyenkosi Ndlovu, acknowledged that the sewage problem has become one of the most pressing issues for the city.

“We are agreed as policy makers and councillors that the issue of sewages has affected us a lot in Bulawayo. Just this month through the chairperson engineering committee we tried to summon a special council meeting to specifically deal with the sewage because if the sewage has burst it will be difficult to live in those conditions.

“When you knock off at work, or church or where you get your money you expect to go and rest at your home but you cannot rest with mosquitoes and flies affecting your home. The response was that the council will sit down and have a meeting about it but for the meantime residents must give us the sewage hotspots where residents have been affected week in week out. I have given the council a list of the houses affected, the council said they will engage their private contractors because they do not have that capacity to fix the sewages as of yet,” said Ndlovu.

The council says it is working under the Bulawayo Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project to upgrade infrastructure. But residents insist progress is too slow and want urgent solutions to restore safe living conditions in the suburb. CITE