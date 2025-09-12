CHEATING WIFE DOWNS POISON

A Mutare woman was caught in a compromising position with another man, resulting in a heated confrontation that allegedly drove the woman to attempt to commit suicide by ingesting poison.

Fortunately, Abigail Button’s suicide attempt was unsuccessful, and was rushed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital, where the medical staff saved her life.

The dramatic events unfolded before Chief Mutasa’s community court last Saturday, where deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests were ordered on clothes allegedly left behind by Tendai Dzanza, the man implicated in the affair with Button by her husband, Edmund Mhlanga.

Mhlanga from Muchena Village, testified that he unexpectedly returned home, only to discover what he believed to be his wife’s infidelity, and DNA test results are now expected to shed light on the truth behind his allegations.

“I work and stay in Mutare, but I usually spend weekends in Muchena with my wife. However, on May 27, I returned to Mutare, but later went back to Muchena without informing my wife.

“When I arrived home, I visited the farm, while my wife was at her nearby vending stall. I overheard her on the phone, telling someone to come over at night. She said she would call the relative I stay with in Mutare to confirm that I had gone back.

Luckily, I had not communicated with him,” narrated Mhlanga. Mhlanga said he became suspicious.

“I went into hiding, and later returned home around 7pm. I saw a man approaching my home while I was hiding at a distance. The moment he entered the house, the lights were switched off.

“I crept to the bedroom window, and heard some noise. I knew that my wife had someone,” he told the court, before describing how he gained entry and caught the lovebirds red-handed.

“I entered the house through a broken window, and found them in-between the sheets in my bedroom. I found them under the blankets, covering their heads.

I pulled off the blankets, and saw the man I have always been seeing around. The two were naked. I confronted them calmly, without violence. The man grabbed his trousers, and fled, while I went out to summon help from my neighbours,” said Mhlanga.

Unknown to him, when he left to alert the neighbours, his wife gulped poison out of fear.

“Our child later called me, saying her mother had drunk poison, and had been rushed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

“She was admitted for four days. I reported the matter to the police, but after she was discharged, she went to stay with our daughter in Mutare. Instead of remorse, she applied for a protection order against me.

“The presiding magistrate referred us to this court,” added Mhlanga, as he presented clothes he alleged were left behind by the wife snatcher.

“I brought this jacket, T-shirt and shoe that he dropped as he ran away. These are his clothes,” said Mhlanga, holding up the items before the court.

However, Dzanza strongly denied the accusations, arguing that the items were not his. He accused Mhlanga of exaggerating the allegations.

“Those clothes do not belong to me. I was not caught in his house. On that day, Button phoned me saying they were having misunderstandings as a couple, and wanted me to come and help resolve them.

“I only got there around 5pm, and nothing of that sort ever happened,” he argued.

Button, gave her own account, admitting she had called Dzanza, but denied the alleged infidelity.

“I called him because my husband always accused me of cheating with him. I told him to come so that the misunderstandings would be cleared.

“It had been three months since I last slept with him,” she said, and also attributed her decision to take poison to long-standing abuse by her bubby.

“I took poison because I could not take it anymore. My husband is abusive and constantly calls me promiscuous, yet I am faithful to him. I am the one who buys him clothes. I took the poison out of frustration, not because he caught me red-handed,” she told the court.

Chief Mutasa expressed concern over the conflicting accounts presented by the trio.

“Your testimonies do not add up. We are not here to coerce anyone into admitting to a crime they did not commit.

“Since Dzanza denies ownership of the clothes, this matter is far from over. We will conduct DNA tests on the clothes to uncover the truth,” Chief Mutasa declared, addressing both Dzanza and Button.

He issued a stern warning, emphasising that the DNA results will dictate the next course of action.

“If the tests prove Dzanza owns the clothes, there will be severe consequences. We don’t tolerate individuals wasting this court’s time,” Chief Mutasa admonished.

The dramatic case, which has captivated the attention of villagers, remains ongoing. Manica Post