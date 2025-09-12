FREED DRUG DEALER TOLD : GO BACK TO JAIL

A convicted drug dealer, who tried to wriggle his way past the justice system by claiming that he was framed and cocaine was planted on him, has lost his freedom and must return to serve a prison sentence.
Gary Bell, 42,
a well-known Bulawayo socialite, had been out of custody on bail since last
month when he appealed against both conviction and sentence.
He was
challenging the conviction and sentence imposed by Bulawayo regional magistrate
Joseph Mabeza in July.
The magistrate
suspended six months on condition of good behaviour and Bell was set to serve
an effective 12 months in prison.
However, his
temporary relief from custody has ended and he will now have to serve the
remainder of his sentence without further recourse.
In his failed
appeal, Bell argued through his lawyer, Shepherd Chamunorwa of Calderwood,
Hendrie and Partners, that the charges were fabricated by a local businessman
seeking revenge over a long-standing dispute.
But the High
Court in Bulawayo dismissed his appeal.
Justices
Munamato Mutevedzi and Ngoni Nduna ruled that Bell’s conviction at the
magistrates’ court was correct and that his claim of being framed could not be
supported by evidence.
“The court
proved beyond reasonable doubt that the appellant was found in possession of
the drugs.
“His claim that
the drugs were planted cannot be supported by any evidence,” reads the
judgment.
The High Court
judges added that the magistrate who presided over the case exercised proper
discretion and that the appeal court would not interfere unless the sentence
was “manifestly excessive.”
According to
court records, on February 14, at around 6am, detectives from Harare received a
tip-off that Bell was dealing in cocaine.
Following
surveillance, detectives arrested Bell at midnight.
Subsequent
searches at Bell’s Burnside residence uncovered another sachet of a whitish
substance hidden in a small blue jewellery box inside a built-in wardrobe in
his bedroom.
Authorities
also seized two digital weighing scales and several razor blades smeared with a
similar substance.
Tests confirmed
the substances were cocaine and ecstasy with a combined street value of over
US$500.
The recovered
cocaine weighed about six grams. Bell denied the charges and claimed the drugs
were planted.
He further
alleged that police violated his rights and illegally searched his property. H
