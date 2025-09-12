BUSINESSMAN SHOOTS WIFE DEAD, KILLS SELF

A Beitbridge businessman gunned his wife with a Smith Wesson and then turned the gun on himself in a tragedy which has stunned the border town.

The Beitbridge community is still searching for answers as to what might have led the 34-year-old businessman, who runs a number of grocery shops, to kill his wife and also take his life.

Farai Prosper Longwe was widely known as Fatso or Mr Grocery.

His wife Nyasha was 32.

“It’s clear there was a serious dispute between the two and the question right now is that what really was the problem and the answer to, that question will help us to get a better picture of what led to this tragedy,” said a Beitbridge resident who chose not to be named.

“Fatso was known all over this town and he was someone who had good relations with the community which supported his businesses.

“There is so much that happens behind the walls and closed doors and, sometimes, things just get to a level of no return and we have such tragedies.”

The first wave of speculation appeared to suggest that this tragedy was triggered by extra-marital affairs although H-Metro could not confirm these reports.

What we can confirm is that the couple’s neighbours were awoken at about 1am yesterday by the sound of gunshots.

Those gunshots were what ended the lives of Farai and Nyasha.

Neighbours who rushed to the scene found two bodies in the couple’s house.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the case.

“Police are investigating a murder case involving a couple in Beitbridge.

“We will furnish you with further details in due course,” said Comm Nyathi.

While the real cause of what led to this tragedy is still to be established, crimes of passion have been on the increase in this country. H Metro