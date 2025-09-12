BUSINESSMAN SHOOTS WIFE DEAD, KILLS SELF

A Beitbridge businessman gunned his wife with a Smith Wesson and then turned the gun on himself in a tragedy which has stunned the border town.
The Beitbridge
community is still searching for answers as to what might have led the
34-year-old businessman, who runs a number of grocery shops, to kill his wife
and also take his life.
Farai Prosper
Longwe was widely known as Fatso or Mr Grocery.
His wife Nyasha
was 32.
“It’s clear
there was a serious dispute between the two and the question right now is that
what really was the problem and the answer to, that question will help us to
get a better picture of what led to this tragedy,” said a Beitbridge resident
who chose not to be named.
“Fatso was
known all over this town and he was someone who had good relations with the
community which supported his businesses.
“There is so
much that happens behind the walls and closed doors and, sometimes, things just
get to a level of no return and we have such tragedies.”
The first wave
of speculation appeared to suggest that this tragedy was triggered by
extra-marital affairs although H-Metro could not confirm these reports.
What we can
confirm is that the couple’s neighbours were awoken at about 1am yesterday by
the sound of gunshots.
Those gunshots
were what ended the lives of Farai and Nyasha.
Neighbours who
rushed to the scene found two bodies in the couple’s house.
National police
spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the case.
“Police are
investigating a murder case involving a couple in Beitbridge.
“We will
furnish you with further details in due course,” said Comm Nyathi.
While the real
cause of what led to this tragedy is still to be established, crimes of passion
have been on the increase in this country. H Metro
