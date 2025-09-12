ERECTILE DYSFUCTION : SON KILLS FATHER

A 28-year-old man axed his father to death at a farm on Wednesday after accusing him of practising witchcraft and being responsible for his erectile dysfunction challenges.
Talent
Chirongoma and his friend Tichawona Ndlovu met at Mugwachari Shopping Centre
and drank some beer.
The two then
proceeded to the homestead of Talent’s father, Tinos Chirongoma, where they
found him with members of the Apostolic Church (Mwazha).
Talent
confronted the church members and asked them why they were talking to a
‘witch.’
The church
members fled.
Tichaona tried
to restrain Talent from attacking the church members and he was hit with a
wooden log once on the right side of his face.
He became
unconscious.
Talent went on
to assault his father with logs before he struck him with an axe on the head
and both legs a number of times.
Tinos died on
the spot. He was 86. His ailing wife could only watch helplessly.
The incident
took place at Justright Plot under the Showground area.
One of the
neighbours said Talent has been accusing his father of causing his challenges
with erectile dysfunction.
“Besides
drinking these illicit beers, Talent had been clashing with his father several
times accusing him of witchcraft.
“He separated
with three wives over manhood erection problems and some faith healers said
Tinos was behind this. Talent believed his father was also behind his mother’s
sickness.
“He was fooled
by faith healers he has been consulting and became a threat to everyone who
wanted to counsel him,” said the neighbour.
Tinashe Magura
lodged a police report at Eiffel Flats Police Station leading to Talent’s
arrest. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment