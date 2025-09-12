ERECTILE DYSFUCTION : SON KILLS FATHER

A 28-year-old man axed his father to death at a farm on Wednesday after accusing him of practising witchcraft and being responsible for his erectile dysfunction challenges.

Talent Chirongoma and his friend Tichawona Ndlovu met at Mugwachari Shopping Centre and drank some beer.

The two then proceeded to the homestead of Talent’s father, Tinos Chirongoma, where they found him with members of the Apostolic Church (Mwazha).

Talent confronted the church members and asked them why they were talking to a ‘witch.’

The church members fled.

Tichaona tried to restrain Talent from attacking the church members and he was hit with a wooden log once on the right side of his face.

He became unconscious.

Talent went on to assault his father with logs before he struck him with an axe on the head and both legs a number of times.

Tinos died on the spot. He was 86. His ailing wife could only watch helplessly.

The incident took place at Justright Plot under the Showground area.

One of the neighbours said Talent has been accusing his father of causing his challenges with erectile dysfunction.

“Besides drinking these illicit beers, Talent had been clashing with his father several times accusing him of witchcraft.

“He separated with three wives over manhood erection problems and some faith healers said Tinos was behind this. Talent believed his father was also behind his mother’s sickness.

“He was fooled by faith healers he has been consulting and became a threat to everyone who wanted to counsel him,” said the neighbour.

Tinashe Magura lodged a police report at Eiffel Flats Police Station leading to Talent’s arrest. H Metro