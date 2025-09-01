FOUR STUDENTS DIE AT UNI IN NINE MONTHS

A fourth student at Chinhoyi University of Technology has died in the last NINE months in tragic circumstances with two of the students dying in accidents while another student took his life just a few weeks ago.
The Students
Representative Council has declared today a Black Monday.
“We encourage
all students to wear black on this day as a sign of collective mourning and
respect,” said CUT SRC Minister for External Affairs, Information and
Publicity, Malvin Saint Madanda.
Panashe Mwinga,
described by colleagues as a very intelligent young woman, died in a road
accident on Thursday, just hours after she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree
in Visual and Communication Multimedia.
The tragedy
happened near the Gwebi River as the family was driving to Harare from
Chinhoyi.
Mwinga’s
father, an engineer, was seriously injured in the crash.
Mashonaland
West Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera, said the accident
happened at around 7 pm, at the 70km peg, along the Harare- Chinhoyi road.
“On approaching
the 70km peg , the driver lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the
road before rolling several times and landing into a ditch,” said Insp Kohwera.
He said there
were four family members in the car at the time of the accident.
He said the
other three members of the family were still in hospital.
“We continue
urging drivers to exercise extra caution when driving to avoid loss of life and
property,” said Insp Kohwera.
Madanda
described Mwinga as a gifted young lady.
“It is with
profound (regret) and a deep sense of loss that we inform you of the passing of
Panashe Mwinga, a gifted young lady who graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in
Visual and Communication Multimedia.
“Panashe was
involved in a fatal road accident on the evening of August 28 2025, near
Mapinga close to Gwebi River while travelling with her siblings and both
parents.
“Her untimely
passing is a profound loss to the university community and to all who had the
privilege of sharing her journey.”
An eyewitness,
who was one of the first people at the scene, told H-Metro:
“The graduate
was clad in her gown. I pulled out the father, mother and the kid,” he said.
“The car burst
a left-side tyre before overturning. I was courageous enough to go and render
some help.
“What saddened
me most was seeing people taking videos and not being able to help.”
Last month a
CUT student took his life at the campus’ sports field and was described by
colleagues as a model student who did not show any signs of stress.
Abraham Chabata
was a first year Agricultural Engineering student and committed suicide by
downing an unknown poison. He left a suicide note that was directed at his
family.
His death came
just four days after another student at the same university, Takudzwa Alex
Mapurisa, also committed suicide.
He was said to
have been battling serious mental health challenges.
A CUT student
told H-Metro: “Abraham was a good and model student and there were no signs
whatsoever that he was having any issues which could lead to what happened.
“It’s very
shocking.”
The campus
community was shaken by the two incidents and was left searching its soul as it
grappled with a number of questions as to what could have led to this tragedy.
Madanda said
Chabata’s death at the university premises shook the institution.
“It is with
deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing of Abraham
Chabata, a level 1.1 Agricultural Engineering student. Abraham tragically took
his own life on the 20th of August 2025.
“This loss has
sent ripples of grief across our institution and we extend our sincerest
condolences to his family, friends, classmates and all who knew him.
“May they find
strength, comfort and peace during this immensely difficult time. As we reflect
on this tragedy, we are reminded of the silent battles many among us may be
facing.
“We urge all
the students to open up about your struggles and challenges whether with
family, trusted friends, peer counsellors.
“As we reflect
on this tragedy, we are reminded of the silent battles many among us may be
facing.” H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment