FOUR STUDENTS DIE AT UNI IN NINE MONTHS

A fourth student at Chinhoyi University of Technology has died in the last NINE months in tragic circumstances with two of the students dying in accidents while another student took his life just a few weeks ago.

The Students Representative Council has declared today a Black Monday.

“We encourage all students to wear black on this day as a sign of collective mourning and respect,” said CUT SRC Minister for External Affairs, Information and Publicity, Malvin Saint Madanda.

Panashe Mwinga, described by colleagues as a very intelligent young woman, died in a road accident on Thursday, just hours after she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Visual and Communication Multimedia.

The tragedy happened near the Gwebi River as the family was driving to Harare from Chinhoyi.

Mwinga’s father, an engineer, was seriously injured in the crash.

Mashonaland West Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera, said the accident happened at around 7 pm, at the 70km peg, along the Harare- Chinhoyi road.

“On approaching the 70km peg , the driver lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road before rolling several times and landing into a ditch,” said Insp Kohwera.

He said there were four family members in the car at the time of the accident.

He said the other three members of the family were still in hospital.

“We continue urging drivers to exercise extra caution when driving to avoid loss of life and property,” said Insp Kohwera.

Madanda described Mwinga as a gifted young lady.

“It is with profound (regret) and a deep sense of loss that we inform you of the passing of Panashe Mwinga, a gifted young lady who graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Visual and Communication Multimedia.

“Panashe was involved in a fatal road accident on the evening of August 28 2025, near Mapinga close to Gwebi River while travelling with her siblings and both parents.

“Her untimely passing is a profound loss to the university community and to all who had the privilege of sharing her journey.”

An eyewitness, who was one of the first people at the scene, told H-Metro:

“The graduate was clad in her gown. I pulled out the father, mother and the kid,” he said.

“The car burst a left-side tyre before overturning. I was courageous enough to go and render some help.

“What saddened me most was seeing people taking videos and not being able to help.”

Last month a CUT student took his life at the campus’ sports field and was described by colleagues as a model student who did not show any signs of stress.

Abraham Chabata was a first year Agricultural Engineering student and committed suicide by downing an unknown poison. He left a suicide note that was directed at his family.

His death came just four days after another student at the same university, Takudzwa Alex Mapurisa, also committed suicide.

He was said to have been battling serious mental health challenges.

A CUT student told H-Metro: “Abraham was a good and model student and there were no signs whatsoever that he was having any issues which could lead to what happened.

“It’s very shocking.”

The campus community was shaken by the two incidents and was left searching its soul as it grappled with a number of questions as to what could have led to this tragedy.

Madanda said Chabata’s death at the university premises shook the institution.

“It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing of Abraham Chabata, a level 1.1 Agricultural Engineering student. Abraham tragically took his own life on the 20th of August 2025.

“This loss has sent ripples of grief across our institution and we extend our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, classmates and all who knew him.

“May they find strength, comfort and peace during this immensely difficult time. As we reflect on this tragedy, we are reminded of the silent battles many among us may be facing.

“We urge all the students to open up about your struggles and challenges whether with family, trusted friends, peer counsellors.

"As we reflect on this tragedy, we are reminded of the silent battles many among us may be facing."