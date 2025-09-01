STOLEN PRADO HEADING TO ZIM SEIZED

Police in Limpopo intercepted and recovered a stolen Toyota Prado VX, valued at R1.2 million, and arrested a 22-year-old man.
The man was
allegedly heading towards the border, attempting to smuggle the stolen vehicle
into Zimbabwe.
“The operation
was conducted on Wednesday, 27 August 2025, involving the Limpopo tracking
team, Limpopo provincial investigating unit, working alongside external law
enforcement, Tshimollo Security and Investigation Shadow Secure security,” said
provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.
Intelligence
information was received about a stolen Toyota Prado VX, which was stolen in
Gauteng and was going to be smuggled into Zimbabwe.
“The
operational team kept observation and collected information, and the vehicle
was spotted driving on R71 towards Mankweng,” said Ledwaba.
The law
enforcement team tried to stop the popular sport utility vehicle, but the
driver sped towards Solomondale.
“The team gave
chase, and the Toyota Prado crashed near the Solomondale railway line,
colliding with a local school principal’s motor vehicle,” said Ledwaba.
Investigations
revealed that the SUV was reported stolen at the Lyttelton policing area in
Pretoria on Wednesday last week.
The injured
school principal was transported to the hospital for medical attention.
Meanwhile,
provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe,
has applauded the continuous success of the coordinated operations, emphasising
the effectiveness of cooperation in combating cross-border vehicle smuggling. —
IOL
