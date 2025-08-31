MURDER ACCUSED COP RETURNS TO WORK

Residents of Malalume Village in Bulilima District say they are living in fear after a police officer, once accused of murder, was released and returned to duty.
Constable
Blessed Moyo based at Malalume police base was arrested in May 2025 after the
remains of a man he had detained were discovered in a pit latrine behind the
local clinic, which also houses the police base.
The victim’s
skull, bones, torn clothes, a bloodied knife and handcuffs were found at the
site.
He appeared in
court was denied bail on his first appearance.
Villagers say
they are shocked that the officer is back in uniform and accuse the police of
failing to explain why.
“How can a man
accused of such a crime come back to work as if nothing happened? We deserve to
know why he is back on duty,” one resident told CITE.
Another
resident alleged corruption, claiming ordinary citizens would never have been
freed under similar circumstances.
“If it was one
of us, we would still be in jail today, maybe even without a trial. But because
he is a police officer, they protect him. We are not fools , something is being
hidden,” they said.
According to
witnesses, the victim, accused of stealing food and clothes, had been beaten
with a mopane switch, sjambok, cooking stick and plastic pick handle while in
Moyo’s custody.
His health
reportedly deteriorated while in police custody and he was never seen again.
Months later a
skull and bones were discovered buried in a toilet behind the police base.
Villagers say
Constable Moyo’s sudden return has eroded trust in the police and left them
fearful.
“His coming
back has broken us completely. We used to believe the police were there to
protect us, but now we are asking ourselves: who will protect us from the
police?” said another resident.
Efforts to get
a response from the national police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi,
were not successful. CITE
0 comments:
Post a Comment