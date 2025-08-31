MURDER ACCUSED COP RETURNS TO WORK

Residents of Malalume Village in Bulilima District say they are living in fear after a police officer, once accused of murder, was released and returned to duty.

Constable Blessed Moyo based at Malalume police base was arrested in May 2025 after the remains of a man he had detained were discovered in a pit latrine behind the local clinic, which also houses the police base.

The victim’s skull, bones, torn clothes, a bloodied knife and handcuffs were found at the site.

He appeared in court was denied bail on his first appearance.

Villagers say they are shocked that the officer is back in uniform and accuse the police of failing to explain why.

“How can a man accused of such a crime come back to work as if nothing happened? We deserve to know why he is back on duty,” one resident told CITE.

Another resident alleged corruption, claiming ordinary citizens would never have been freed under similar circumstances.

“If it was one of us, we would still be in jail today, maybe even without a trial. But because he is a police officer, they protect him. We are not fools , something is being hidden,” they said.

According to witnesses, the victim, accused of stealing food and clothes, had been beaten with a mopane switch, sjambok, cooking stick and plastic pick handle while in Moyo’s custody.

His health reportedly deteriorated while in police custody and he was never seen again.

Months later a skull and bones were discovered buried in a toilet behind the police base.

Villagers say Constable Moyo’s sudden return has eroded trust in the police and left them fearful.

“His coming back has broken us completely. We used to believe the police were there to protect us, but now we are asking ourselves: who will protect us from the police?” said another resident.

Efforts to get a response from the national police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, were not successful. CITE