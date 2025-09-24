FAMILY TRIES TO SPRING ROBBERY SUSPECT FROM PARI

A Harare woman and her aunt unsuccessfully attempted to assist her husband, an armed robbery suspect, to escape from lawful custody at Parirenyatwa.

Delight Nhepera (25) and her aunt, Edita Kundishora (24), appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Lynne Chinzou, facing charges of attempted murder and aiding an escape from lawful custody. The court advised the duo to apply for bail at the High Court.

They will return to court on October 6.Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti told the court that on September 19, at around 5:40 pm, Nhepera and Kundishora devised a plan to free Simbarashe Makunura, Nhepera’s husband, who was under prison guard at Parirenyatwa Hospital’s Ward B1. Makunura, who was sitting on the hospital bed, splashed water on the prison officer, Wiseman Banda’s face to distract him. Banda was armed with an SKS service rifle loaded with 10 live rounds.

The court heard that Nhepera snatched the rifle from Banda and tossed it to her husband. Kundishora acted as a lookout at the door.

The prison guard wrestled Makunura, who was now armed.Makunura attempted to shoot Banda in the head but was overpowered.

In the ensuing scuffle, Makunura managed to fire three shots toward the prison officer but missed. Banda eventually disarmed and subdued the inmate, preventing his escape.

The two women fled the scene during the commotion but were later arrested. Herald