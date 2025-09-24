ED : I WILL RESTORE PENSIONERS DIGNITY

President Mnangagwa has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding the dignity and welfare of retired public servants, describing them as key contributors to Zimbabwe’s development.
Speaking at the
2025 Public Service Retirement Conference in Bulawayo yesterday, Vice-President
Kembo Mohadi delivered the President’s remarks, highlighting Government efforts
to ensure economic reforms translate into tangible benefits for retirees.
He praised the
conference theme, “Retirement Planning in Action; Transforming Insights into
Realities”, noting its alignment with the Government’s broader vision and the
strategic integration of retirement planning as a key pillar in achieving an
inclusive Vision 2030.
“Retirement
planning is not a peripheral issue; it is the heartbeat of Vision 2030. An
upper-middle-income society is measured not only by economic indicators but by
the dignity and security of its people — especially its retirees,” said
President Mnangagwa.
He highlighted
the success of macroeconomic stabilisation efforts, particularly the
stabilisation of the local currency, which he described as the foundation upon
which public servants can confidently save, invest, and plan for the future.
“By raising the
retirement age from 65 to 70, we have empowered our most experienced
professionals — doctors, engineers, teachers, and administrators — to
contribute for longer while securing their financial futures. This is not
merely policy; it is our Government’s steadfast commitment to ensuring that
those who build Zimbabwe are themselves built up.”
These efforts
are underpinned by the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which laid the
groundwork through its pillars of inclusivity, human capital development, and
sustainable growth. As the country prepares to launch NDS2 — the final phase
towards achieving Vision 2030 — President Mnangagwa said his administration
will consolidate the gains made thus far.
This approach
aims to ensure that retirees are not merely pensioners, but active contributors
to society—as farmers, consultants, artisans, and community leaders.
“This is what
it means to transform insights into realities,” said the President.
He reflected on
last year’s inaugural conference, which sparked a national dialogue recognising
retirement planning as a necessity and a cornerstone of a prosperous, inclusive
Zimbabwe — rather than a luxury.
“We set
ambitious goals to equip our public servants with the tools, knowledge, and
systems needed to transition into retirement with confidence and purpose. We
envisioned a nation where every civil servant could retire not into
uncertainty, but into opportunity. Today, we take stock of that vision,
celebrate our progress, and commit to turning insights into tangible
realities,” said President Mnangagwa.
He commended
the Public Service Commission (PSC) for its diligent execution of its
constitutional mandate, in line with Section 199 of the Constitution, which
tasks the PSC with ensuring an efficient, professional, and forward-thinking
public service.
“Guided by
Government policy and aligned with our national vision and strategies, the PSC
has shown that it is not merely implementing policy, but giving it practical
expression. Initiatives such as this conference are not isolated events; they
are part of our collective commitment to building a public service that is
responsive, patriotic, and future-oriented,” said the President. Herald
