ZIMURA SILENCING US : MUSICIANS

Zimbabwe’s music industry has been rocked by controversy, with some artists accusing the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA) of mismanagement, arrogance and silencing dissenting voices.

Some Zimbabwean musicians, primary members of the Zimbabwe Musicians Union, are up in arms with ZIMURA, accusing it of silencing their voices.

The Zimbabwe Musicians’ union president, Edith Katiji said musicians are suffering under unfair decisions, including a proposed 150 United States dollar licensing fee imposed without consultation.

“Musicians are not receiving royalties transparently, and those who ask questions are silenced or sidelined. ZIMURA behaves like it owns musicians, yet its role should be to serve them.”

Arts critic, Plot Mhako says these problems reflect years of non-accountability.

“Artists who question ZIMURA are pushed out. With a director convicted of fraud, the call for a forensic audit is now urgent,” he stated.

ZIMURA insists it is following proper procedures, saying accusations of misgovernance are unfounded and damaging to its operations.

“You cannot just wake up and demand leadership changes through the media. There are proper election processes. Those alleging gross misgovernance must state point by point what it is. Negative publicity only delays collections and hurts musicians when clients hesitate to pay,” ZIMURA’s Deputy Director Mr Henry Makombe said.

The government acknowledges the disputes and says efforts are underway to bring stakeholders together through the National Arts Council (NAC).

“We always encourage artists and collective management organisations to register with the National Arts Council so we can intervene. Talks are ongoing to resolve issues around royalty collection and representation,” National Arts Council of Zimbabwe’s Communications and Marketing Manager, Aggabu Nyabinde noted.

Experts believe the raging war between ZIMURA and some artists has also contributed to the emergence of other collective management organisations, which perform almost the same roles, creating divisions in the sector. zbc