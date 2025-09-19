COP STABBED IN THE FACE

Gilbert Dongodza (50) from Seke has been sentenced to five years imprisonment after he was convicted of attempted murder for brutally stabbing a police officer in the face during a dramatic confrontation in Harare.

The violent incident happened on 23 December 2023, in Arcadia. A 36-year-old police officer spotted Dongodza brandishing an okapi knife and confronted him.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), Dongodza went berserk and threatened to stab the cop before chasing him down the street.

“The victim then teamed up with other police officers and followed the offender to St Martins Bus Stop along Seke Road,” said the NPAZ in a statement.

When Dongodza saw backup arriving, he turned even more aggressive.

“He charged towards the police officer while throwing stones at others. Warning shots were fired, but this did not deter the offender,” read the statement.

In a violent twist, Dongodza lunged at the cop, missed his hand, knocked him to the ground, and stabbed him below the right eye.

Dongodza was later arrested and hauled before the Harare Magistrates’ Court, where he was sentenced to five years in prison. One year was suspended, leaving him to serve an effective four years.

The NPAZ warned the public that attacks on law enforcement agents will not be tolerated, urging citizens to cooperate with police officers. B Metro