DETAINED ACTIVIST'S FIGHT AGAINST EXTRADITION DRAGS ON

The extradition case of Zimbabwean activist, Wellington Masiwa alias Nyokayemabhunu, continued at the Randburg Magistrates Court in South Africa, drawing attention to the intersection of legal proceedings and political dynamics.

Masiwa, who has been in custody since his arrest on April 13, 2025, faces charges related to violation of South African immigration law.

However, the case has evolved into a contentious extradition matter, with Zimbabwe seeking his return to serve an 18-month sentence for fraud.

Zimbabwean authorities allege that Masiwa defrauded a fellow citizen of US$3 660 in a property deal in Harare.

Masiwa denies the claims, arguing that he was in South Africa at the time the offence is alleged to have been perpetrated.

The legal proceedings have been marked by delays and complications. A recent court appearance was postponed, with the next hearing scheduled for October 28, 2025.

Masiwa’s legal team has expressed concern over the legitimacy of the extradition request, suggesting that the charges may be politically motivated.

Masiwa's supporters have rallied behind him, viewing the case as a test of South Africa’s commitment to human rights and its relationship with Zanu PF.

The outcome of this case could have significant implications on the treatment of political activists in the region. Newsday