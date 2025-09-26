EX CON BASHED FOR MEASLY JAIL PORTIONS

A former inmate from Bulawayo could not stomach old prison grudges — literally — and ended up spilling blood after accusing a man of dishing him “measly” food portions back in the day.
Bayethe Nyathi
(32) from Cowdray Park appeared before West Commonage Magistrate Jeconia Prince
Ncube facing two counts of robbery and one of assault after he turned a hunger
grudge into a violent street war.
According to
prosecutor Cathrine Kuzu, the drama started on 11 September at Mahweba Sports
Bar in Cowdray Park. Nyathi bumped into Washington Ncube (25).
Instead of
offering a friendly handshake, Nyathi allegedly launched into a rant about how
Washington had been serving him “rat-sized” helpings while they were both
inmates at Bulawayo Prison.
Witnesses say
Washington laughed it off, which was a big mistake!
Nyathi
reportedly flew into a rage, picked up a sharp object and clobbered Washington
on the head and right arm, leaving him bleeding and dazed.
“He shouted,
‘You thought I forgot those little plates you gave me in prison!’ before
swinging again,” said a stunned onlooker.
Washington was
rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment while Nyathi was arrested on the
spot.
However, that
was just one part of Nyathi’s crime spree.
On 27 August,
weeks before the food-fight drama, he allegedly robbed Armstrong Moyo (32),
near AFM Church and terminus in Cowdray Park.
Nyathi is
accused of grabbing Moyo by the collar, threatening to stab him, and stealing
car keys, a Huawei phone, blue trousers, and US$120.
Not satisfied,
he reportedly smashed an empty beer bottle on Moyo’s head twice, leaving him
with a deep gash.
The total value
of the stolen goods was US$265, none of which was recovered.
Nyathi has been
remanded in custody while Cowdray Park residents are still laughing — and
trembling — at the bizarre “revenge over rations” case.
“He must have
really been hungry in prison,” one resident quipped. “Next time, give the man a
bigger plate!” B Metro
