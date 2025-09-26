EX CON BASHED FOR MEASLY JAIL PORTIONS

A former inmate from Bulawayo could not stomach old prison grudges — literally — and ended up spilling blood after accusing a man of dishing him “measly” food portions back in the day.

Bayethe Nyathi (32) from Cowdray Park appeared before West Commonage Magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncube facing two counts of robbery and one of assault after he turned a hunger grudge into a violent street war.

According to prosecutor Cathrine Kuzu, the drama started on 11 September at Mahweba Sports Bar in Cowdray Park. Nyathi bumped into Washington Ncube (25).

Instead of offering a friendly handshake, Nyathi allegedly launched into a rant about how Washington had been serving him “rat-sized” helpings while they were both inmates at Bulawayo Prison.

Witnesses say Washington laughed it off, which was a big mistake!

Nyathi reportedly flew into a rage, picked up a sharp object and clobbered Washington on the head and right arm, leaving him bleeding and dazed.

“He shouted, ‘You thought I forgot those little plates you gave me in prison!’ before swinging again,” said a stunned onlooker.

Washington was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment while Nyathi was arrested on the spot.

However, that was just one part of Nyathi’s crime spree.

On 27 August, weeks before the food-fight drama, he allegedly robbed Armstrong Moyo (32), near AFM Church and terminus in Cowdray Park.

Nyathi is accused of grabbing Moyo by the collar, threatening to stab him, and stealing car keys, a Huawei phone, blue trousers, and US$120.

Not satisfied, he reportedly smashed an empty beer bottle on Moyo’s head twice, leaving him with a deep gash.

The total value of the stolen goods was US$265, none of which was recovered.

Nyathi has been remanded in custody while Cowdray Park residents are still laughing — and trembling — at the bizarre “revenge over rations” case.

“He must have really been hungry in prison,” one resident quipped. “Next time, give the man a bigger plate!” B Metro